Triple H and Post Malone Raid Social Media by Recreating the Game’s Iconic WWE Entrance!

Fans go wild as Triple H shares a video with famous singer Post Malone doing his legendary water-spitting gesture.

Triple H will certainly top the list of many WWE fans when it comes to the most iconic in-ring entrances. Motorhead blaring, The Cerebral Assassin marching slowly towards the ring and then spitting water while standing on the apron. It’s a scene that every wrestling fan of the 2000s will remember.

Unfortunately, the last few years have seen The Game making fewer appearances on WWE tv. However, thanks to popular singer Post Malone, WWE fans got to see it on social media.

The Head of WWE Creative recently met with Post Malone and took Twitter by storm. Tagging along with the famous singer, The Game could be seen recreating his iconic entrance.

Triple H and Post Malone do the legendary water-spitting gesture

A viral clip has been going viral on social media where the new Head of WWE Creative is seen interacting with singing sensation Post Malone. Not just that, WWE fans also got to see the King of the Kings recreating his iconic entrance.

Posted by the official accounts of Triple H and WWE, the video shows The Game and Malone doing the water-spitting gesture.

Although the reason why these two icons were meeting is unknown, both appear to be having a lot of fun.

Well, how could the fans miss this iconic moment? As soon as the clip was posted, fans jammed Twitter with comments and predictions.

Fans demand a WrestleMania match between Post Malone and Bad Bunny

Ever since Bad Bunny delivered an entertainer at WrestleMania 37, WWE fans are eager to see more celebrity appearances. Seeing The Game with a popular celebrity this time, they went crazy.

While some predicted Post Malone’s WWE entry, others expressed their desire to see him at the Show of Shows.

A fan, hyped by the cideo, wrote if Post Malone appears at Wrestlemania he will lose his sh*t.

Not just fans, meme masters also joined the trend and displayed some of their creativity. While one joked about the cameraman, the other used a GIF of AEW President Tony Khan drinking water.

Anyway, it was a treat for all the fans because Triple H’s transition to a backstage role has lessened his TV appearances. Though there are rumors that The Game might be returning onscreen in some capacity.

Obviously, he won’t wrestle, but fans will be more than happy to see him in his past authority-like role.

