3 Potential Wrestlers John Cena could wrestle on his WWE comeback

John Cena is all set to make his comeback to WWE. We shall look at the 3 potential wrestlers John Cena could wrestle in his comeback match!

WWE sensation John Cena is all set to make his comeback to his home of wrestling. The wrestler turned actor started his wrestling career in WWE in the year 2002. The in-ring tussle against the great Kurt Angle marked the debut of this amazing wrestler with WWE. Since then, it has been no looking back for John Cena.

The Cenation Leader has given the viewers and followers of WWE a lot of memories to cheer for. And in the process, he turned out to be one of the greatest personalities in the world of professional wrestling.

Once known as the baby face of WWE, the wrestler went on to become one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. The ticket to Hollywood confirmed that he would be no more associated with WWE regularly. But, Cena has made sure that he is associated with the company on a part-time basis.

The 16-time World Champion is all set to make a comeback

Now, the 16-time World Champion is all set to make a comeback. The wrestler is returning to the company on the 27th of June 2023. The date also marks his completion of two decades with the company. The official announcement of the wrestler’s return has been confirmed by the company of WWE.

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena returns to #WWERaw on Monday, June 27 to celebrate his 20 Year Anniversary with @WWE. pic.twitter.com/l8yurlx2wX — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022



Though there neither has been any confirmation from the wrestler nor the company whether Cena, on his will be wrestling in the ring or not.

If the wrestler and the company have some behind-the-stage discussions about him wrestling then it would be a bigger threat on the part of the fans. In this article, we bring you the names of three such potential wrestlers who have a greater chance of wrestling against the legend.

Seth Rollins vs John Cena:

Seth Rollins is counted as one of the most potential wrestlers among the modern lot of WWE. The wrestler has shown the immense potential that marks him as one of the brightest among the bunch of modern-day wrestlers. The wrestler has not been up to his game in the recent past losing 0-3 to his arch-rival Cody Rhodes. But the potential he owns makes the wrestler one of the most potential wrestlers to give a cut-throat competition to John Cena.

Roman Reigns vs John Cena:

Roman Reigns is another potential wrestler who could give a massive counter to the likes of John Cena. In the meanwhile, Reigns is all set to defend his massive SummerSlam 2022 title defence against Brock Lesnar. The wrestler has looked in great touch and that is the reason he has been termed the strongest competitor in the Money In the Ladder Match. It would be interesting to see how it would turn out to be if Reigns has an in-ring battle against the 16-time World Champion.

Austin Theory vs John Cena:

This one epic battle is what the entire WWE Universe is looking at. If this happens, then it would surely be counted among the most popular battles in the history of WWE. The 24-year-old Austin Theory, who has grown up watching Cena considers the legend as his idol. The upcoming sensation of WWE has challenged Cena several times on social media. It would be interesting to see if Cena accepts the challenge and agrees to wrestle against the one by whom he is been considered as an idol!