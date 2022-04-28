“An apology should come 20 years from now” – John Cena gracefully thwarts troll attempt by Austin Theory

In response to a birthday tweet from Austin Theory, John Cena tweeted and asked him to apologize 20 years later.

Austin Theory tried to get under the skin of John Cena at a recent event of WWE. The WWE wrestler went so far as to troll a young John Cena fan at the recently held live event. John Cena has finally come up with a response to The United States Champion in his own epic way.

Austin Theory had recently posted a tweet wishing Cena. In the tweet, Theory sarcastically apologized to John Cena for being better than him. In response to the birthday tweet from Austin Theory, Cena tweeted and asked him to apologize 20 years later.

John Cena gracefully thwarts troll attempt by Austin Theory

“Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes,” tweeted the ‘Peacemaker’ star.

Fans all across the world have been hoping for John Cena to make a return to WWE. The wrestler turned Hollywood superstar has cleared it that he is always up for it. On the other hand, Austin Theory has been closely associated with WWE Chairperson, Vince McMahon. Recently it was reported that behind-the-scenes the WWE chief views Theory in the same light as a young John Cena.

Austin Theory is a huge John Cena fan

Even though Austin Theory took a dig at superstar John Cena, it should be noted that he has always been a big fan of Cena and many times in the past has mentioned that the current United States Champion grew up being influenced by him and considers Cena as the motivation for taking up wrestling as the profession.

“I remember waiting there and going in, and I was so nervous. I didn’t even really know what to say at first. And the first thing he said to me was, ‘Hey, how are you and what can I help you with?’ I just remember not even knowing what to ask him. I got to tell this dude that he was such a motivation for me in my life.” Theory said.

“When I say it people are like, ‘Oh you were a John Cena fan,’ but it’s a little deeper than that. Just because as a kid when you watch anything, you’re super influenced by it. Whatever somebody’s attitude is or personality or the decisions they make. It’s very influential. I was picked on a lot. And a lot of it was because I watched wrestling. But I knew if I could make it to Monday or Friday, I was good. Just watching Cena was always that pull away from real life.”

