Wrestling

“An apology should come 20 years from now” – John Cena gracefully thwarts troll attempt by Austin Theory

John Cena Austin Theory
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
"I’m coming of 2 win and you 2 losses" - Rafael dos Anjos smirks at Dan Hooker's open callout response
Next Article
Nitish Rana brother Harshit Rana: Are Nitish Rana and Harshit Rana related to each other?
WWE Latest News
MVP Omos The Great Khali
““If you compare them you’re an idiot of the highest order” – MVP blasts fans that compare Omos to “awful” WWE Hall of Famer

MVP blasts fans for comparing Omos to “awful” WWE Hall of Famer and called them…