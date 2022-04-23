‘A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania’ – Roman Reigns vs The Rock teased on an episode of Young Rock

‘A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania,’ said The Rock said on WWE battle against Roman Reigns in the episode of Young Rock.

The recently concluded event of WrestleMania 38 was the biggest talk of the town for two reasons. One is the return of Cody Rhodes. The second was about the biggest match of the event, Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar. The fans of WWE are not yet recovered from the fever of the recently conducted WrestleMania 38. And, the wrestling company of WWE is all set to give another treat to its fans.

As per the reports, the WWE is planning to conduct ‘a match made in heaven.’ The company is planning to conduct a wrestling tussle between the two giants of WWE. One is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. And, the other is one of the biggest superstars of WWE, The Rock.

‘A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania’

The speculations about the tussle have got even stronger post the telecast of the latest episode of Young Rock. In the episode arrives a scene where The Brahma Bull and his family are watching wrestling on their television. There comes a young and charming Roman Reigns. The young Tribal Chief jumps on The Rock and asks the superstar to wrestle him.

However, The Great responds to the young The Tribal Chief by saying, “No, the world’s not ready. A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania.”

On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/tbaIPd7lyC — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 13, 2022

Ever since the debut of Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief, it has been a dream of millions of fans worldwide to watch him wrestle against the superstar, The Rock. Both the wrestlers own immense fan following around the world. The Rock, even after not being regularly associated with WWE due to his projects in Hollywood has still been an icon in wrestling.

On the other hand, The Tribal Chief recently has become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The wrestler was considered the favourite in the match against Brock Lesnar even before the start of the battle. Roman Reigns proved his fans and followers to be correct by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

The Rock is looking forward to the battle

According to the reports by Dave Meltzer, it is understood that even The Rock is looking forward to the battle against Roman Reigns. But, WWE is well aware that it is the comments of the wrestler turned actor that could come in the way.

“So the situation with The Rock is exactly what you’d think. The belief is that Rock wants to do it. They believe that is probably the main event. But, they are all very aware that there are things that could get in the way. And, that might not happen. But, the working idea is Roman Reigns against Rock for L.A. But, it is not etched in stone by any means. That’s been the plan for months, and months, and months, and nothing has changed. They’re of the opinion that he won’t back out. And, he really wants it. Because time is running out on him,” said Dave Meltzer.

Click here to read more on WWE.