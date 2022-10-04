Does John Cena Take Steroids or Not? The WWE Superstar Once Answered the Question on Everyone’s Lips!

Whether he takes steroids or not? WWE superstar turned Hollywood actor John Cena once made a big revelation in an interview.

WWE superstar John Cena is one of the biggest names in the world of wrestling. The wrestler turned Hollywood star during his tenure at WWE has given his fans a basket of memories. The wrestler, even though has not announced his retirement from the sport of professional wrestling but is no more a regular guy in the ring.

Cena is currently associated with WWE on a part-time basis. This is due to his ongoing busy schedule in Hollywood.

Not only for his wrestling and acting skills but the former WWE Champion is also immensely popular for his physique. Owing to his intense training sessions and his strong genetics the wrestler owns a magnetic physique which has often been a topic of appreciation as well as discussion in the wrestling world and also now in Hollywood.

The fan world and even the critics of the wrestler turned actor, Cena has often discussed him using steroids. It is not a hidden fact that most WWE wrestlers use steroids. The wrestlers themselves have admitted the fact on different platforms.

Steroids or Not? WWE Superstar John Cena makes a big revelation!

In one of the interviews, the future Hall of Famer faced the question of him using steroids. The wrestler did not step back from taking the question and thus cleared the rumours once and for all. Responding to the question if he is natural or not Cena said ‘Absolutely not.’

He further said that he has been natural since day one.

The wrestler further said that he has competed as a National bodybuilder. Referring to his pre-WWE the wrestler said that he has been working since the age of twelve. The wrestler also explained the role of his genetics in the building of his magnetic physique.

Cena said that he has been blessed with big bones and a good physique. To prove to the world that he is a steroid free the wrestler further said that he is ready to pee in any cup.

Cena started lifting at an age of 12. By the time he turned 18 years old, he had been lifting for six long years. It is to be noted that the guys with amazing gains in their initial days of lifting pretty much remain the same size all their lives. Thus, the physique of the wrestler can be attributed to his genetics and the fact that he started lifting at an early age. Rather than steroids!