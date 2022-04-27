“I’m sure Roman Reigns has Dwayne Johnson’s agent’s number on speed dial” – Randy Orton claims Roman Reigns will betray WWE for Hollywood

Randy Orton recently claimed that Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will one day betray WWE and move to Hollywood.

Randy Orton recently celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE. In a video released on YouTube Orton looked back on his greatest moments; From his debut to his championship victories, Orton spoke extensively on his illustrious career.

Speaking on the legacy he will leave, Orton expressed pride in being the only superstar apart from The Undertaker to have never gone anywhere else. Something he doesn’t believe Roman Reigns will do.

“You know, a lot of people ask me what my legacy will be.” Orton said. “I think, if we are talking WWE more specifically my legacy will be that I was the next guy after The Undertaker. The only person that never went anywhere else, and had more matches, more titles, and more accolades.

I don’t care. Roman Reigns, I’m sure he’s got Dwayne Johnson’s agent’s number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood — I’ll still be here. I’m in my prime, ladies, and gentlemen. I’ve got a long way to go. My legacy will be that I did it longer than anybody.”



Roman Reigns is open to a move to Hollywood

Roman Reigns has mentioned on multiple occasions that he is always open to bigger opportunities that will come his way. Such statements from The Tribal Chief are one of the reasons for Randy Orton to claim that the wrestler will betray WWE.

It has been observed that many superstars have flown to Hollywood after gaining names and fame from the wrestling company of WWE. The prominent names among them are Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and John Cena. The Rock left WWE for Hollywood in the early 2000s. He was offered the scorpion, King. Since the year 2017, the star face of WWE, John Cena has also been involved in various Hollywood films. Since then he is seen as a part-timer in WWE.

If the 14 time World Champion, Randy Orton stays alongside WWE for another decade then he could be one of the only superstars other than the Undertaker who has worked for the WWE for three decades on a stretch.

Click here to read more on WWE