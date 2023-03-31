WWE News and Rumors: Possible Matches That Will Kick Off and Main Event Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39
Yasser Ayaz
|Published 31/03/2023
The road to this year’s Showcase of Immortals has finally come to an end. In less than a day, fans will see the 2-day spectacle will go live from the SoFi Stadium in California. And with each passing hour, there is more curiosity about which match will start and which will headline the Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 39. Well, as of yet, 13 matches are official for the event featuring stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and more.
Recently, WWE via. First Take, revealed the full lineup for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. It gave fans a clear view of which superstar will appear on which night this weekend.
The exclusive two-day lineup for #WrestleMania is HERE‼️
Night one will feature John Cena vs. Austin Theory 🍿 @WWE pic.twitter.com/hLrToVrlhL
— First Take (@FirstTake) March 30, 2023
Matches That Could Possibly Start And Headline Night 1 And Night 2 Of WrestleMania 39
Well, fans already know which match is going to start Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 and which one will headline Night 2. During last week’s SmackDown, WWE announced that John Cena versus Austin Theory will kick off Night 1. The past and future of WWE will be colliding for the United States Championship.
#WrestleMania Saturday kicks off with the #USTitle on the line as @_Theory1 defends against @JohnCena! pic.twitter.com/hXcJJ9dHgr
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023
There is no doubt about which match is going to headline the 2-day spectacle. For those who are still unaware, WrestleMania 39 Night 2 main event will see Cody Rhodes challenging will Roman Reigns for the undisputed title.
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion #RomanReigns defends against #CodyRhodes at #WrestleMania!#UndisputedTitle pic.twitter.com/C5jbFd2MVm
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023
As far as Night 1 main event is concerned, it will most likely be Sami Zayn and Kevin Owen versus The Usos. The recently reunited friends will challenge The Bloodline members for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.
Will we have NEW Tag Team Champions after #WrestleMania or will @WWEUsos continue to make history and break records? pic.twitter.com/TmfayLCOQj
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023
On the other hand, the latest rumors suggest Night 2 will start will Brock Lesnar going one-on-one with Omos.
Can @BrockLesnar handle the SIZE of @TheGiantOmos at #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/kM5LfbNBX9
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023
Other matches scheduled to take place at this year’s Showcase of Immortals
- SmackDown Women’s Title Match between Charlotte Flair(C) and Rhea Ripley
3️⃣ years in the making.#SmackDown Women’s Champion @MsCharlotteWWE defends against @RheaRipley_WWE at #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/JDEVOKGGUx
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023
- Hell In A Cell Match between Edge and Finn Balor
#TheDemon returns at #WrestleMania to face @EdgeRatedR inside Hell in a Cell! pic.twitter.com/HckJ9DfiSf
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023
- Raw Women’s Title Match between Bianca Belair(C) and Asuka
Who will walk out of #WrestleMania as #WWERaw Women’s Champion? pic.twitter.com/gt2DJBE3g9
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2023
- Seth Rollins going one-on-one against “YouTube Sensation” Logan Paul
Will it be a happy birthday for @LoganPaul on #WrestleMania Saturday or can @WWERollins sing the song of victory? pic.twitter.com/oHIgpYDxXA
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023
- Triple Threat Match between Gunther(C), Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship
Three of the absolute toughest in WWE clash over the Intercontinental Title at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/JnICJic64m
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023
- 6-women tag team match between Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch and Damage CTRL
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions @BeckyLynchWWE & @AmyDumas team up with @trishstratuscom to take on the ruthless trio of #DamageCTRL at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/IefzuED0Ls
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023
- Rey Mysterio squaring off against his son, Dominik Mysterio
You wanted the match, @DomMysterio35? You got it at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/yrNBWfL4oO
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023
- Men’s Showcase Match featuring Ricochet and Braun Strowman, Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and Viking Raiders
Get ready for the #WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match!
Which team are you rolling with? pic.twitter.com/7TQ3OELcFU
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 20, 2023
- Women’s Showcase Match featuring Shotzi and Natalya, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville
Which team will win it all in the Women’s Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match at #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/bLwGM0SyxY
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023
Nevetheless, before the mega event, there is still one episode of SmackDown Live left. WWE could add one or two matches to card on that show. Moreover, there are also reports that Triple H has planned big surprises for both Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 39. So fans shouldn’t be surpised if the 2-day spectacle features a few memorable moments.
For More Wrestling News, Click Here.