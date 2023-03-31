WWE News and Rumors: Possible Matches That Will Kick Off and Main Event Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39

The road to this year’s Showcase of Immortals has finally come to an end. In less than a day, fans will see the 2-day spectacle will go live from the SoFi Stadium in California. And with each passing hour, there is more curiosity about which match will start and which will headline the Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 39. Well, as of yet, 13 matches are official for the event featuring stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and more.

Recently, WWE via. First Take, revealed the full lineup for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. It gave fans a clear view of which superstar will appear on which night this weekend.

The exclusive two-day lineup for #WrestleMania is HERE‼️ Night one will feature John Cena vs. Austin Theory 🍿 @WWE pic.twitter.com/hLrToVrlhL — First Take (@FirstTake) March 30, 2023

Matches That Could Possibly Start And Headline Night 1 And Night 2 Of WrestleMania 39

Well, fans already know which match is going to start Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 and which one will headline Night 2. During last week’s SmackDown, WWE announced that John Cena versus Austin Theory will kick off Night 1. The past and future of WWE will be colliding for the United States Championship.

There is no doubt about which match is going to headline the 2-day spectacle. For those who are still unaware, WrestleMania 39 Night 2 main event will see Cody Rhodes challenging will Roman Reigns for the undisputed title.

As far as Night 1 main event is concerned, it will most likely be Sami Zayn and Kevin Owen versus The Usos. The recently reunited friends will challenge The Bloodline members for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

Will we have NEW Tag Team Champions after #WrestleMania or will @WWEUsos continue to make history and break records? pic.twitter.com/TmfayLCOQj — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023

On the other hand, the latest rumors suggest Night 2 will start will Brock Lesnar going one-on-one with Omos.

Other matches scheduled to take place at this year’s Showcase of Immortals

SmackDown Women’s Title Match between Charlotte Flair(C) and Rhea Ripley

Hell In A Cell Match between Edge and Finn Balor

Raw Women’s Title Match between Bianca Belair(C) and Asuka

Seth Rollins going one-on-one against “YouTube Sensation” Logan Paul

Will it be a happy birthday for @LoganPaul on #WrestleMania Saturday or can @WWERollins sing the song of victory? pic.twitter.com/oHIgpYDxXA — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023

Triple Threat Match between Gunther(C), Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

Three of the absolute toughest in WWE clash over the Intercontinental Title at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/JnICJic64m — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023

6-women tag team match between Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch and Damage CTRL

Rey Mysterio squaring off against his son, Dominik Mysterio

Men’s Showcase Match featuring Ricochet and Braun Strowman, Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and Viking Raiders

Get ready for the #WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match! Which team are you rolling with? pic.twitter.com/7TQ3OELcFU — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 20, 2023

Women’s Showcase Match featuring Shotzi and Natalya, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Which team will win it all in the Women’s Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match at #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/bLwGM0SyxY — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 28, 2023

Nevetheless, before the mega event, there is still one episode of SmackDown Live left. WWE could add one or two matches to card on that show. Moreover, there are also reports that Triple H has planned big surprises for both Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 39. So fans shouldn’t be surpised if the 2-day spectacle features a few memorable moments.

