WrestleMania 39 turned out to be a tad different from what most fans were expecting. The story heading into the Grandest stage was that of Cody Rhodes finishing his story. He was supposed to achieve what his brother and father couldn’t. However, come April 2nd it was he who ended up staring at the lights instead. A few hours before his main event clash against Roman Reigns, news broke out that the WWE were in talks with Endeavor regarding a sale. Fans have since speculated that that may have something to do with the loss.

It was believed that the promotion had the Tribal Chief retain in order because they were told that they wanted Reigns as the champion during the takeover. But is there any truth to these claims?

Did Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 because of WWE sale to Endeavor?

According to Fightful, the decision to have Roman go over had nothing to do with the takeover. They were categorically told that the sale had absolutely nothing to do with the result. In fact, the plan for Reigns to retain was set several weeks in advance.

The decision may come across as baffling to some. Although, it appears that a 1000 days reign was something the promotion simply couldn’t bring themselves to turn down.

In the end, it appears that the Tribal Chief will definitely hit the landmark. However, the reign seems to have hit a point where the fans are just not into it any longer.

Is Roman’s reign past its best by date?

One of Vince McMahon’s famous quotes is “The only thing they remember, is the finish.”

This is true for most forms of entertainment. The story is as good as the ending, and the Bloodline storyline has had a number of opportunities for it to come to a proper conclusion. Reigns could have lost it to a returning Edge who never really lost his final World Championship, although it is understandable why Reigns beat him.

They could have had Drew McIntyre take him down at Clash of the Castle, maybe even Sami Zayn at Montreal but all of those moments were forgiven because it was believed that Cody Rhodes was the anointed one.

As we know now, he isn’t. But if not him then who is?

At this rate, Reigns will run out of credible opponents. A legendary reign like this will most likely not come to an end at a B PPV. It has to be at one of the big 4. Which means that fans have to wait until August for SummerSlam to even pretend that the Reigns is in any danger of losing the title.

While predictability is good in story telling because it means that it is following a natural progression, the way Reigns’ title run is set up, fans have essentially been told that the next few months don’t matter.

Once lauded as the best thing in the business, it now borders on getting tiresome and boring. Some fans are still hopeful that Triple H has a plan, but those plans have to be much better than what he has shown in the last couple of days or this run risks going from heel heat to go away heat.

