WWE News and Rumors: Randy Orton Reportedly Returning At WrestleMania 39 As A Heel

“The Viper” Randy Orton, destroying opponents with his villainous tactics, has always been a treat for the fans. Sadly, The Legend Killer has been out of action for over 300 days due to his back issues. In fact, at some point, there were concerns he might never return to the ring again. Well, the good news is The Apex Predator will be returning very soon. As a matter of fact, there are reports that Randy Orton might return to WWE at WrestleMania 39.

PWInsider, in its recent report, discussed the potential date of The Legend Killer’s return to the ring. It claimed that Randy Orton is slated to be in Los Angeles during the WrestleMania 39 weekend. Though nothing about a return was mentioned directly in the report.

Well, Xero News also discussed the matter recently and provided some major updates. Through a Twitter post, it revealed whether The Viper will be a heel or babyface upon his return.

Randy Orton could return at WrestleMania 39 with his heel character

Before the sabbatical, Orton was a babyface where he tagged alongside Matt Riddle to form RK-Bro. The duo even held the RAW Tag Team Titles once. Right Now, Riddle is under suspension and rehabbing following a failed drug test last year.

Moreover, there is no fixed date or time as to when the “King of Bros” will return to WWE TV. So, if he is not available, what will be the in-ring character of Orton?

According to Xero News, Randy Orton will not be a babyface on his return at WrestleMania 39. The Apex Predator is going to get a major character change upon his comeback. The report asserted that Orton will go back to being a heel superstar after his return.

Quick Twitter Post: Source has told me that Orton is going heel on his return — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 23, 2023

The 14-time world champion has been absent from WWE television for over 10 months now

Randy Orton‘s injury and sudden time off came as a surprise for the WWE universe. In fact, nobody saw it coming until the very last moment. Last year, on the May 20 episode of SmackDown, RK-Bro lost their RAW Tag Team Titles against The Usos. It was the last time fans saw the 14-time world champion in the ring.

Initially, Orton’s absence was seen as a short-term thing but things turned out to be more serious later. He had to go through surgery in late 2022 and according to some, the chances of his return were very less. In fact, a couple of weeks ago, there were no rumors about his return.

An update on Randy Orton (Fightful): Has undergone successful lower back fusion surgery that’d keep him out of action for an extended period of time. Some in WWE said they’d be fortunate to have him back after such a long career and significance of the injury. Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nHCwcKAmMK — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 25, 2022

Nevertheless, it’s good to know that the 14-time world champion is fit and will be back in the ring soon. Though as of now, nobody knows how Randy Orton will be involved at WrestleMania 39.

