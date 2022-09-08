Miscellaneous

On the suggestion of Rhodes, Paige Once Played The Role Of Roman Reigns’ Girlfriend in WWE

Paige Roman Reigns
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
"You know how I made $900 million?": Shaquille O'Neal discloses to two little kids the secret to his fortune 
Next Article
Lewis Hamilton refused to appear in court case that saw fine of $200,000 on former friend and F1 driver
WWE Latest News
Paige Roman Reigns
On the suggestion of Rhodes, Paige Once Played The Role Of Roman Reigns’ Girlfriend in WWE

Former WWE women’s wrestler Saraya-Jade Bevis fka Paige once played the role of Roman Reigns’s…