On the suggestion of Rhodes, Paige Once Played The Role Of Roman Reigns’ Girlfriend in WWE

Former WWE women’s wrestler Saraya-Jade Bevis fka Paige once played the role of Roman Reigns’s girlfriend in the company of WWE.

Saraya-Jade Bevis popular by her in-ring name of Paige in WWE is definitely considered among the greats in the segment on women’s wresting. Back when she was associated with the wrestling company of WWE, the wrestler was considered as the anti-Diva of the company. The former women’s wrestler was considered as the anti-Diva owing to her unique appearance from the rest of the locker room.

The wrestler had retired from in-ring action in 2018 due to a neck injury. And, Paige had been playing various non-physical roles for the organization over the years. A couple of months ago on the 7th of July 2022, Paige announced her exit from the company of WWE. Paige has seen a lot of names flourishing in their career during her association with the company. The most popular among them was Roman Reigns.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in history has never shared an on-screen storyline with the former Divas Champion. They were once paired in a promo class in that similar role. The story happens to be way back from their days in WWE’s developmental territory.

Reigns was the latest inclusion to the WWE roster from the great Samoan family. She was the last to be groomed up for main-event days in the company. At the same time Paige was part of the original batch of NXT under Triple H’s leadership.

Paige Once Played The Role Of Roman Reigns’ Girlfriend in WWE

30 year old wrestler, Paige recalled a moment from one of their classes on the platform of Starrcast V. In the story the legendary Dusty Rhodes told her to play Roman’s ex-girlfriend. Dusty, then used to teach WWE’s developmental wrestlers in FCW/NXT. Apparently, Dusty presented a break-up situation and asked Paige to play the girl’s role in it via a promo session.

Explaining the situation Paige said,

“I remember there was this promo where I was sitting and [Dusty Rhodes] goes, ‘Alright baby get up there.’ I’m like ‘And do what?’ And he looks at Roman Reigns, who was Leakee back then, ‘Leakee baby get up there. You don’t say anything. Saraya, he broke up with you and stole your toaster. Go!’ I’m like I am so scared, did this promo and I was mortified. Not just anyone is watching me. When I got there it was Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Roman. Everyone that is flourishing on the main roster is right in front of me.”