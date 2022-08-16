“Are trying to see my f***** p****”?”- Wade Barret recalls a funny Brock Lesnar gym story

Former WWE superstar Wade Barret recalls when Brock Lesnar was being stalked by a sixteen-year-old kid in the gym. What Brock said to the kid will make you belly-laugh.

Brock Lesnar is famously known for his gladiator-like physique and athleticism in both the fight world and sports entertainment. The Bearded Butcher had a successful run in the UFC and the WWE which is still perpetual to this day. A well-known fact about Brock is that he is a reclusive guy who grew up on a farm. On account of his larger-than-life persona, wherever Lesnar goes, the spotlight is on him even though he doesn’t like it.

During his heyday in wrestling, Lesnar was regarded as “The Next Big Thing” and collided with legendary superstars like Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, Triple H, The Rock, and many more. He is the one superstar in the locker room that is not meant to be trifled with and everybody is aware of it. He is taken seriously everywhere he goes because of his unapologetic and honest personality.

Wade Barret recalls a hilarious Brock Lesnar gym story

In 2019, former WWE superstar Wade Barret spoke on Inside The Ropes and narrated an amusing Brock Lesnar story from years ago. Barret recalled working out in Gold’s Gym with a group of other wrestlers when suddenly Brock entered the gym. Upon his entry, the entire gym stopped what they were doing and had their eyes glued to the monster among men.

Naturally, being a guy like Lesnar, it is hard to avoid attention. Especially when you are a major superstar with a physique that resembles that of a modern-day Viking. According to Barret, Brock walked in when the other wrestlers were finishing up. Moments before the guys were ready to leave, they were hanging out in the locker room area when Brock Lesnar walked in and said that he was annoyed by this kid who has been stalking him everywhere he went.

“Anyway, we’re finishing up and then suddenly, this nervous, sixteen-year-old, nerdy kid pops his head around the locker room. Sometimes we get that and people are excited because they’ve seen us on TV and we’re wrestlers for WWE, and they want to meet us. This kid did not care about us at all, it was like we were invisible.” Said Barret.

When the sixteen-year-old snuck into the locker room, it was as if all the other guys were invisible to him and he was only enchanted by his superhero, Brock Lesnar. Wade was meaning to tell the kid that “this isn’t the day” but then thought that “the boy has to learn”. The kid proceeded to enter the toilet area where Brock was at the time and then all the superstars heard Brock bellowing “are trying to see my f***** p****”?

The next moment, the kid hightailed it outside and was never seen again.