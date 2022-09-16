“At one point that was the plan”- A current Raw superstar reveals WWE wanted him to use Hulk Hogan’s entrance theme song as his own

Mustafa Ali reveals WWE wanted him to use Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” song as his entrance music.

“I’m a real American, fight for the rights of every man”. As wrestling fans, we remember this classic entrance music which is synonymous with none other than The Hollywood Hulk Hogan. Hogan is a household name in the world of pro wrestling because of his success in the business.

When his entrance music hit, the crowd popped and serenaded. Can you imagine anybody else walking from the ramp to the ring to the same entrance music? Strangely enough, There were plans for WWE superstar Mustafa Ali to use The Hulkster’s entrance music for a certain gimmick but never came to fruition.

The wrestler of Pakistani descent recently took to Twitter to explain how he has always conformed to being someone he’s not to be more marketable. He is now focused on embracing the veracity of his being and not toning himself down. He wrote:

“I’ve always found myself toning down who i am to be more “marketable”…and because of that i find myself trying to find myself. I’m pakistani. I’m indian. I’m american. I’m muslim. I’m Mustafa Ali. And im gonna embrace all that. Screw being marketable. I’m gonna be a message.”

i’ve always found myself toning down who i am to be more “marketable”…and because of that i find myself trying to find myself. im pakistani. im indian. im american. im muslim. im mustafa ali. and im gonna embrace all that. screw being marketable. im gonna be a message. pic.twitter.com/e12PmPrmbl — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 22, 2022

Responding to his Tweet, a fan suggested it would be great to see him walk out to Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” entrance music signifying that Real Americans come in different shapes, sizes, and skin tones. Surprisingly, Ali replied and revealed that WWE had actual plans for Ali to do just that. Ali, however, did not go into the details and specify why it never happened.

…at one point that was the plan! https://t.co/5PtuE1J9kc — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 24, 2022

An update on Mustafa Ali’s career

Ali enjoyed a successful run in WWE as a high flyer type superstar. According to reports, Ali was taken off of WWE TV after he had a creative disagreement with the former head honcho of WWE, Vince McMahon. Ali seemingly refused an idea that was pitched by Vince and was consequently absent from WWE programming. He was brought back in April and has moderately been used.

An argument with Vince McMahon may have led to Mustafa Ali’s WWE absence since November, Fightful Select has learned. A lot more details about character pitches, paternity leave, backstage reactions and more for https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa subscribers now.https://t.co/Dq9RnJkD6R pic.twitter.com/eQzhPjTKsl — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 16, 2022

With Vince gone, and the new Head of Creative(Triple H) in town, Mustafa Ali may have a better run in the company. Ali currently performs on The Monday Night Raw brand.