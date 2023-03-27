WWE Star Set to Receive Bigger Spotlight by Triple H Following WrestleMania 39

With WrestleMania around the corner, WWE’s plans for the foreseeable future have been set. However, the company is set to give some wrestlers huge pushes once the biggest night of the year concludes. One of the beneficiaries from Triple H pushing talent that haven’t had the chance to showcase their abilities is Mustafa Ali.

The former 205 Live star is reportedly in line for a push from Triple H after the conclusion of WrestleMania 39 next week.

Mustafa Ali set to get a bigger spotlight by Triple H following WrestleMania 39

According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, Triple H intends to push Mustafa Ali after WrestleMania 39. They did not mention any specific plan regarding the push. However, they did state that Ali was set to get a big push starting from tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

He will continue to be built in the coming weeks before he receives a bigger spotlight following the conclusion of the showcase of the immortals. The report read:

“Ali vs. Seth Rollins is currently scheduled for Monday’s Raw. Ali is planned to gain some steam over the next few weeks and get a bigger spotlight following WrestleMania 39.”

Ali vs. Seth Rollins is currently scheduled for Monday’s Raw. Ali is planned to gain some steam over the next few weeks and get a bigger spotlight following #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/OZVFYmO4VU — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) March 26, 2023

Mustafa Ali was originally supposed to be in Kofi Kingston’s spot

Mustafa Ali was originally part of the 205 live division. He was eventually moved to SmackDown back in early 2019 after impressing the fans in the cruiserweight division. However, his main roster move has been far from meaningful.

Despite being a fantastic wrestler, Mustafa Ali has not captured the imagination of the fans like he did back in 205 Live. So much so that he even tried quitting last year, but did not receive his release.

With Vince McMahon out of the picture, he now has another shot at success. Yes another.

Mustafa Ali was originally supposed to have an eventful beginning to his main roster career. He was originally part of the 6-man Elimination Chamber match and was supposed to be the last man eliminated in it.

Unfortunately for him, he was injured at the hands of Randy Orton just before the match and was replaced by Kofi Kingston.

The New Day Star’s performance in the match and the Gauntlet match before helped him win the crowd over, and it ultimately gave rise to KofiMania.

It is unlikely that Ali would have gone on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, but it was still going to be a bigger moment than any other in his career so far.

With Triple H set to give his career another shot in the arm, it will be interesting to see what he does with it this time.

Click here for more Wrestling News