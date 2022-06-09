“Been far too long” – John Cena has a emotional response to his WWE return!

The most awaited return of the wrestler is finally happening. On this occasion, John Cena has an emotional response on his WWE return!

The most speculated speculation has come to an end. The long wait of the fans and the followers of WWE is finally about to end. The thirst of Cena fans to see their favourite wrestler in the company of WWE is finally going to be satisfied. The much-awaited news of the year is finally out and it is official!

The return of the 16 time World champion has been officially by the company of WWE. The company announced on RAW that John Cena would be returning to the company on the June 27 episode of the Monday Night Show to celebrate 20 years of his debut.

The 27th of June will mark the completion of two decades of the wrestler with WWE since his debut in 2002. The road travelled by the wrestler has been filled with many ups and downs. On one end where the wrestler enjoys an immense fan following. At the same time on the other hand he has also faced immense criticism in the early days of his career.

The road to success has not been a cakewalk on the part of John Cena. The amount of hard work and dedication that has been put in by the wrestler has taken him to the stage he is on today. On his debut, John Cena challenged the likes of Kurt Angle. Even though the debutante lost the match he won the appreciation of many. The Universe of WWE including the legends like The Undertaker appreciated the skills of the youngster.

John Cena has a emotional response on his WWE return!

Since then there has been no looking back for the wrestler. The loss on his debut did not hinder him from working on his goals. And that is the reason the wrestler is been always counted among the greats of WWE. His dedication has made him the World Champion 16 times.

His success is one of the reasons why the young wrestlers look up to him as an inspiration. From being the face of WWE to being one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, the journey of this wrestler turned actor has not been a cakewalk.

After the announcement of his return, the 16-time world champion took to Twitter to respond to WWE’s announcement. The Cenation Leader was ecstatic about the news. Cena wrote that he couldn’t wait to spend the occasion with the WWE Universe in Laredo, Texas. His tweet read, “Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able to spend with the @WWEUniverse! Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth,”

Filled with emotions, the tweet represents the hardship the wrestler has faced throughout his journey!