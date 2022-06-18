Bianca Belair has her say on the ‘Unprofessional’ walkout by Sasha Banks and Naomi

Bianca Belair is all set to defend her Women’s Title. Bianca Belair had her say on the ‘Unprofessional’ walkout by Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The EST of WWE has an incomparable record in “WrestleMania.”

During the event of WrestleMania 38, the wrestler defeated Becky Lynch to capture her first WWE “Raw Women’s Title.”

The win over Lynch ensured that the winning streak of the ever remains intact. Now, the wrestler is all set for a title defender. Belair is all prepared for a triple threat match.

In the ring, she will be facing her WrestleMania 38 opponent Becky Lynch along with Asuka. Belair doesn’t even have to be pinned or submitted to lose her Championship, however, that is hardly fazing the EST.

The title defender recently spoke to Sports Illustrated. Becky said that she is excitingly looking forward to a triple threat. She further said that she has been following Becky Lynch as champion and those are big shoes to fill.

Speaking about Asuka, Bianca said that she adds even more excitement to the contest. The wrestler also praised Asuka and said that she is one of the best competitors in WWE. Belair won against Asuka the last week on “RAW.” She said that it was a taste of what to expect.

Drawing a comparison among the three the wrestler said that all the three of them are different. She further said that the match is going to be dynamic and the people will get to watch what they are not used to watching too. The wrestler also spoke about her future goals. There is still one major player in the women’s division that Beliar hasn’t had a significant feud with at this point.

Bianca Belair has her say on the story of Sasha Banks and Naomi

Belair said that she wants to carry the form to next year’s WrestleMania. On the platform of WrestleMania, the next year Bianca is looking forward to taking up the fourth Four Horsewoman, Charlotte Flair. The wrestler further said that she aspires to be known as the greatest.

Further Belair was asked about the recent story that broke in the world of professional wrestling. The story of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE during a live episode of “Raw”.

The company had its take on the event. WWE has called Sasha Banks and Naomi ‘Unprofessional’. The company has also claimed that the wrestlers ‘let us all down.’ Speaking about the topic, Bianca Belair had her say on the story of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The title defender has been knowing both, Sasha Banks and Naomi personally. Thus, speaking about the topic the wrestler said, “I’ve shared some amazing moments with them both. And, I’d rather not speak on it. That’s their story to share. And, they should be the first ones to speak on it.”