Sasha Banks and Naomi WWE Walk Out: List of WWE superstars who have walked out on the company in the past

Sasha Banks and Naomi WWE Walk Out: The former Women’s Tag Team Champions have been added to the list of superstars who have walked out on WWE.

To make it in the world of pro wrestling is a colossal mountain to climb. Every superstar on the roster has their fair share of struggles. Superstars from different walks of life have one thing in common and that is to climb up the ladder and reach for the “brass ring”.

In the process of their journey to stardom, the superstars’ characters on the show become larger than life with even larger egos. Notwithstanding WWE being scripted, it is not always smoke and mirrors.

Sometimes things get personal and find their way out of the closed doors of Vince McMahon’s office. When the minds don’t meet, all hell breaks loose. There is a laundry list of superstars who couldn’t make it work with Vince and have walked out. Let’s list out a few.

1. Bret Hart

The infamous “Montreal Screw Job” is probably the gravest real-life beef between Vince Mcmahon and Bret Hart. In 1997, wrestling fans witnessed something on TV that shocked the world. On the night of the PPV Survivor Series, Bret was the then-WWE Champion scheduled to defend it against Shawn Micheals.

Vince wanted Bret Hart to lose the WWE Championship to Shawn Micheals as he was leaving WWE for the rival company WCW. Both Parties agreed upon ending the match via disqualification which would lead to Bret relinquishing the title later.

However, Vince hatched a plan unbeknownst to Bret that led to chaos towards the end of the match. Only a few were in on the plan including Shawn Micheals and former WWE referee Earl Hebner. During the match when HBK managed to maneuver The Sharpshooter on Bret Hart, Vince immediately motioned towards Earl Hebner to call for the bell to be rung.

Both Shawn and Earl left the ring pronto. By the looks of it, it seemed that the match was ruled in favor of HBK. Bret was irate and spat on Vince’s face and air-wrote WCW on the cameras of the WWE. Bridges were burned and Bret never returned to the WWE TV until the year 2010.

2. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash

The breaking of Kayfabe is the last thing that Vince Macmahon expects out of his superstars. One of the most emotional brakings of Kayfabe was the incident of “Curtain Call” in 1996 that created an uproar.

Hall and Nash were set to jump ship from WWE to WCW. After a cage match between Kevin Nash and Shawn Micheals, fans got to see the Clique hug it out in the ring. The four men in the picture were Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Shawn Micheals, and Triple H. After Hall and Nash left, Triple H had to bear the brunt of their actions.

3. CM PUNK

CM Punk was a legitimate line stepper in the WWE. His controversial gimmick made him a fan favorite. Punk portrayed a character who was never afraid of speaking his mind. His storyline about bad-mouthing the company wasn’t completely scripted as he spoke from his heart. In 2014, the night after Royal Rumble, Punk made it clear to Vince and Triple H that he was leaving. Eventually, he was informed of his release on the day of his wedding with AJ Lee.

4. Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

During the Ruthless Aggression era, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were the guys who were at the top of the food chain. Brock had accomplished a lot already and Goldberg was adding big names to his “You’re Next” list. However, Brock was getting frustrated with the work and travel schedule and wanted to try his hand at football. Similarly, Goldberg refused the renewal of his contract. Both men met in the ring during Wrestlemania XX and got a loud and negative reaction from the fans.

5. Sasha Banks and Naomi

Recently, The WWE Women’s tag team champions Sasha and Naomi walked out of the week’s broadcast of Monday Night Raw due to creative disagreements. As per WWE, Sasha and Naomi walked out because they felt underappreciated as tag team champions.

The Duo received the fans’ support after the WWE issued a statement announcing Bank’s and Naomi’s release.