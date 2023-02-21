Apr 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Sasha Banks (left) and Naomi celebrate after the women s Tag Team Championship fatal four way match during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Mercedes Mone, more popularly known to fans as Sasha Banks and her former WWE Tag Team partner, Naomi were recently seen in a preview for the upcoming series of reality TV series Bar Rescue. The pair walked out during an episode on WWE. Banks has since left the WWE and is now known as Mercedes Mone. Naomi, on the other hand, is still in hiatus and has not made her WWE return yet. It is unclear when she will be seen on WWE TV but fans can watch her and Mone on the upcoming episode of Bar Rescue.

Also read: What Did Mercedes Mone Say About Returning to WWE?

It is not clear what their roles will be on the show. Celebrity appearances are not uncommon on the show. In fact, the show has previously hosted wrestlers before in AEW stars Adam Cole and Britt Baker. The real-life couple was involved in reconnaissance.

Fans spot Mercedes Mone and Naomi in a preview for “Bar Rescue”

In the trailer, you can see Jon Taffer, the host of the show, have a go at the bar owner over his drinking habits. The camera pans to the crowd. Wrestling fans were quick to notice that the patrons included the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Best believe @jontaffer did not come here to play Set your DVRs for all-new episodes of #BarRescue, returning SUN, FEB 26th at 10/9c on @ParamountNet! pic.twitter.com/eknrprw64k — Bar Rescue (@BarRescue) February 18, 2023

MERCEDES????? DID I SEE YOU — ˗ˏˋ wiki | fan account. ´ˎ˗ (@luv4bayley) February 20, 2023

Mercedes and Trinity was doing side missions after they bounced from WWE TV. https://t.co/MTjQ4iGWVk — kaze ni negro (@homunculusdick) February 20, 2023

Are Mercedes and trinity plants or are they going to be featured in this episode https://t.co/9uvTd7tuLN — Kyle Deemer (@penoakeo) February 20, 2023

Not my sista’s making a camo on one of my favorite shows Trinity & Mercedes what y’all doing there https://t.co/veoRpvyMTy — Boss©️ (@TBossUKnow) February 20, 2023

Mercedes Mone is the new IWGP Women’s Champion

Mercedes Mone made her first post WWE wrestling appearance at this year’s Wrestle Kingdom. She came face to face with the then IWGP women’s Champion Kairi after her title defense and attacked her. This led to a match between the two at Battle of the Valley.

Mone walked out with a beautiful tribute to late wrestler Hana Kimura before going to war with Kairi. The two were expected to put on a classic, and that’s exactly what they did.

In the end, it was Mone who picked up the win after delivering a Mone Maker for the three count.

This is Mercedes’ first title win since parting ways with WWE. After the match, she shared an emotional moment with Kairi, who struggled to hold back her tears.

Click here for more Wrestling News