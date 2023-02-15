Bianca Belair has had a stellar WWE career so far. The EST of WWE has won the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships one time each. She has also won the Women’s Royal Rumble once and looks set to go down as one of the best to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. However, there was a time when she doubted herself. Her 26-seconds loss at the hands of Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 filled her with doubt. Luckily for her, John Cena pulled her aside and shared a moment with her and helped her deal with what she was going through.

Her title loss to The Man came as a shock to everyone. Lynch herself is one of the biggest stars in the WWE. So, getting pinned by her isn’t the end of anyone’s career. However, it was the manner in which she lost that many felt was a complete burial on live television after months of building Belair.

Bianca Belair reveals John Cena motivated her after her 26-second loss to Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair had a slow rise to the top. Despite moving to the main roster in early 2020, it took a while for Vince McMahon to realize the talent he was severely underutilizing. Her first show of prominence was in the 2020 Survivor Series, where she was the last woman on the SmackDown women’s team to be eliminated after fighting the odds against three other competitors from RAW.

She then won the Royal Rumble to earn a Championship spot against Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The two main evented WrestleMania that year, with Belair picking the win. She held the title until SummerSlam where she was set to defend her title against Banks.

However, Banks pulled out and was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch, who lured Belair into a sense of security before pulling off the quick win.

Durinf a conversation with Ryan Satin on his “Out of Character” podcast, the current RAW Women’s Champion recalled being frustrated by the loss. She vented her feelings to him, but couldn’t find a way to get out of the mindset they were in. This is when Cena swooped in with his sage advice and helped her with her perspective.

“Then John Cena was there. He pulled me aside and he talked to me. He really helped me with my perspective of that, and it’s going to carry with me for the rest of my career,” Belair recalled.

Belair went on to beat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship

Belair faced Lynch at Extreme Rules. However, Sasha Banks interfered and cost her the title opportunity. She then faced Lynch and Banks in a triple threat at Crown Jewel, but failed once again. She remained out of the title picture for quite some time before earning her opportunity once again by winning the Elimination Chamber’s match last year.

The EST faced Lynch on the first Night of WrestleMania 38 and finally vanquished her boogeyman. Lynch was conquered and Belair was the RAW Women’s Champion for the first time in her career.

She has held the title since and is set to defend it against whoever wins the upcoming no.1 contenders match inside the Elimination Chamber.

