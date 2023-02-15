Was John Cena Ever Married To Nikki Bella?

WWE’s former poster boy, John Cena, was undoubtedly one of the most successful superstars in the promotion during his stint as a full-timer. John Cena is no longer a full-time wrestler ever since he forayed into Hollywood. It is also no secret that John Cena is a real charmer and has fans from across the globe. The Cenation leader was once in a dead-end relationship with Elizabeth Huberdeau. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and eventually called it quits in 2012.

After their divorce, John Cena started dating Nikki Bella. Cena and Bella were once considered to be the power couple of WWE. The couple was also featured in WWE’s reality show, Total Divas, in 2013. It appeared as though John Cena had finally met the love of his life, but their relationship hit a brick wall in 2018. The couple dated for six years, but were they married?

Was John Cena married to Nikki Bella?

In 2017, at WrestleMania 33, John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in front of thousands of fans in attendance. Love was in the air as fans cheered the couple on with their new life together. Yes, Nikki and John were betrothed to one another, but the couple called their marriage off one month before their wedding ceremony.

The couple was supposed to get married on May 5, 2018. A month before their marriage, Nikki Bella publicly announced on her social media that she and John Cena have decided to part ways as a couple.

She also added that despite their split, they have mutual “love and respect” for each other. Although John Cena did not address his break-up with Nikki Bella publicly, he took to his Instagram to post a picture of a broken heart. It was later revealed that it was Nikki Bella who ended their relationship.

According to a report by Popsugar, the sixteen-time World Champion was reluctant about going ahead with the marriage, which made Nikki feel that John was doing her a “favor” by saying yes to the marriage.

“He was making it abundantly clear that he was going into this, gritting his teeth the whole way. John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her.”

Another reported reason for their split was that Nikki Bella wanted to have children with the former WWE Champion. But Cena was not ready yet. Their differences further tore them asunder. Hence, the world never got to see the marriage of John Cena and Nikki Bella.

As painful as their break-up was, both stars moved on with their lives. John Cena got married again to Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020, and Nikki Bella got hitched to her dancing partner Artem Chigvinstev in 2022.

Nikki Bella congratulates John Cena on his wedding

Nikki Bella previously described her breakup with John Cena as “traumatizing”. When photos of John Cena with his wife initially started circulating before their marriage, Nikki Bella took time to come to grips with it. However, the Hall of Famer felt happy for her ex-fiance.

During an appearance on the All Things Vanderpump podcast in 2020, Nikki Bella was asked if she had congratulated John Cena on his wedding. Bella responded-

“Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?”

The show host, Lisa Vanderpump then cheered Nikki on to congratulate John Cena and Bella agreed. She stated-

“John, congratulation on your wedding, I’m very, very happy for you.”

