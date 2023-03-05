Big Changes “In Talks” Regarding Edge Vs Fin Balor “Hell In A Cell Match” At WrestleMania 39

The rumors of Edge and Fin Balor concluding their feud have been going around for a while now. The past and present of Judgment Day were supposed to collide at this year’s Royal Rumble. In fact, there were reports that WWE wanted to do that in a Hell in a Cell match. However, the plans were postponed due to the acting commitments of The Rated-R Superstar. According to recent reports, Edge versus Fin Balor will now happen at WrestleMania 39.

Although WWE has not made the match official as of now, many believe it’s just a matter of time. However, the two men might not be fighting each other in a Hell in a Cell match. Recently, a report has claimed that the creative team wants to make major changes to the long-overdue match.

Edge versus Fin Balor at WrestleMania 39 might end up getting a stipulation change

WrestlingBlog, in a recent Twitter post, provided some latest insights about the Edge versus Fin Balor WrestleMania 39 match. The report claimed that WWE’s creative team is thinking of making some changes to the match.

There have been talks about dropping the idea of doing Edge versus Fin Balor in a Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39. WrestlingBlog further noted that WWE might either change the stipulation or just do a normal match.

As to the gimmick change, the report stated there are talks of either doing last-man-standing or Extreme rules match.

I received some information that Creative Team has been in talks regarding Edge and Balor match at Wrestlemania, they potentially want to change the main plan of a Hell In A Cell Match, the talks have been for a last man standing, Extreme rules Match, or just a normal match. — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 4, 2023

In the last 9–10 months, fans have seen a lot of back-and-forth between Edge and Fin Balor. Ending the storyline in a normal match would not make any sense. Considering the history, a stipulation-based match will be a good way to conclude the feud.

Both men were featured in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the recent Elimination Chamber PPV

At last year’s Extreme Rules, Edge faced Fin Balor in an “I Quit Match”. The bout ended up with Judgment Day making The Rated-R Superstar quit by brutally beating his wife, Beth Phoenix. However, when the couple returned, they immediately went after the faction.

At the recent Elimination Chamber, Edge alongside Beth faced the team of Fin Balor and Rhea Ripley. As expected, all four superstars delivered an entertaining mixed tag team match. The match ended with the couple getting their revenge on Judgment Day.

Edge & Beth Phoenix win at the Elimination Chamber. What a Match! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/w2udmq0eFa — 🎀 Keziah Angeline Tan 🎀 (@keziah_angeline) February 19, 2023

Nevertheless, it seems WWE wants to make the final match between Edge and Balor a memorable one. Still, it will be interesting to see with which stipulation the creative team goes in the end.

