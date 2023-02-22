Edge WWE Contract Details: What Does the WWE Superstar’s Contract Say Regarding Championships and Title Reigns?

After spending almost 10 years in retirement, Edge made a miraculous return to WWE during the 2020 Royal Rumble. In fact, he looks fitter than ever in his second run in the squared circle. Fans have seen him giving excellent performances against Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Fin Balor. However, in the last 3 years, The Rated-R Superstar hasn’t won a single championship. Recently, a report has put all the blame on Edge’s current WWE contract.

In a recent Twitter post, WrestlingBlog revealed some key details about the creative direction of the Hall of Famer. It shed light on why the company hasn’t put a single title on him so far.

Edge signed with WWE with a condition that he won’t win a title this time

According to WrestlingBlog, there is a particular reason why Edge hasn’t won a single title since his return. Back in 2020, when The Rated-R Superstar returned to WWE, there were some conditions. One of them was not to put a championship on him.

Edge’s signing his current WWE contract was for a different reason and purpose. WrestlingBlog stated that the Hall of Famer wanted to have a good second run. He wished to give his fans what they had waited for years. Moreover, Edge wanted to work with young talent and help them grow.

According to some reports I received, when Edge signed his contract back in 2020 one of the conditions from Edge was to not put a Title on him, he wanted to have one last good run giving the fans what they been waiting for years, and helping the young talent. — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 22, 2023

It’s good to see a legend like Edge enjoying his time and helping young wrestlers rather than going for a title. No doubt fans are happy to see him, but for the young talents, his presence is a great opportunity to learn from the best.

Last year, Edge made a shocking declaration that he will retire in 2023. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. During the recent post-Elimination Chamber press conference, he expressed his desire to retire in Canada, but didn’t make any firm decisions. Though, his current contract is going to end soon.

When will Edge’s current contract with WWE expire?

After making his WWE debut in 1998, Edge has never wrestled for any other promotion. Although he had to retire in 2011, the company still kept him under contract till his 2020 return.

However, Edge’s current WWE contract is a three-year deal, which means it will end in 2023. As per reports, the contract included 25 appearances and five matches per year. Although the exact date of the contract expiration is unknown, it will end at some point this year.

Nevertheless, the Hall of Famer has been a key member of WWE thought his decades-long career. Moreover, considering his current run, he might end up signing a new contract by the time this one ends.

