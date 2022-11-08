Bobby Lashley Names WWE Hall of Famer Who Got Him Into Professional Wrestling

Jul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Bobby Lashley (red/black pants) celebrates after defeating Theory (not pictured) in their United State Championship match during Money In The Bank at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Lashley is one of the most decorated pro wrestlers of this generation. From WWE to TNA, The Almighty has had a decent in-ring career so far. However, if it wasn’t for a WWE Hall of Famer, he might not have entered professional wrestling. And the one who indirectly made Bobby Lashley do so was none other than “The Olympic Gold Medalist” Kurt Angle.

Speaking on an episode of “The Kurt Angle Show“, The Olympic Gold Medalist had some high praises for The Almighty. Kurt Angle had talked about his 2015 TNA World Title match against Bobby Lashley. Angle had credited Lashley for motivating him to continue his in-ring career back then.

Recently, The Almighty appeared on “SHAK Wrestling” where he reacted to the comments made by the Hall of Famer. Not just that, he also shared how Angle had a big impact on him initially.

Bobby Lashley said Kurt Angle “opened the doors” of professional wrestling for him

During the show, The Almighty appreciated the praise he received from his former TNA and WWE locker room fellow. Bobby Lashley stated that getting applauded by one of the bests like Kurt Angle is a big deal. He furthermore expressed the respect and admiration he has for The Olympic Gold Medalist.

Moreover, Bobby Lashley claimed Kurt Angle was the one who made him pursue a pro wrestling career. He stated:

“Kurt [Angle] was the one who opened the doors and kinda got me into professional wrestling from the beginning. I’ve always had a huge amount of respect and admiration for Kurt [Angle], so the fact that he said that, it really is a huge deal for me.”

Bobby Lashley further stated that the Hall of Famer has been one of the best in the pro wrestling business. So, getting credited by a person like Kurt Angle was a huge compliment for him. In fact, Lashley took the praise as a huge blessing.

The Almighty recently lost his dream match against Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley always had the desire to have a one-on-one match with Brock Lesnar. The Almighty did get his opportunity earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber event. Although he won that match, it was because of interference by Roman Reigns.

Finally, both men collided for the dream match again at the recent Crown Jewel PPV. For the most part, The Almighty dominated the match and kept The Beast under control. However, somehow Brock Lesnar converted the Hurt Luck into a roll-up and got the win.

Nevertheless, there are reports that WWE is planning for Bock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley Part 3. Though, as of now, the time and date of the re-match are unknown.

