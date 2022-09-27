Video: Before ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Came Up With Another Masked Gimmick That Never Made to TV

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt used a different name and demonic persona during the early days of his pro wrestling career.

As noted by the WWE Head of Creative Triple H, Bray Wyatt has always been a victim of his own head. The former 3-time world champion had a reputation backstage of being one of the craziest creative superstars.

From Husky Harris to The Fiend, Wyatt has performed in the WWE ring with many personas. But, his last gimmick before getting released from the company was his best so far. Despite having a demonic touch, Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was so over with the fans.

Well, it appears that the former WWE star always wanted to wrestle wearing a mask. More than a decade-old video shows Wyatt performing in the ring with a Fiend-like persona.

Bray Wyatt wore a Mask and wrestled as Axel Mulligan during his early WWE days

Most WWE fans may remember Bray Wyatt debuting as Husky Harris and then turning into a cult-leader personality and then finally, The Fiend. The 35-year-old has experimented a lot with his in-ring character over the years.

In fact, during his time at WWE’s developmental brand(FCW) in 2011, he tried a dark persona. Wyatt named that character Axel Mulligan, a tribute to his grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan, and wore a mask. With a psychotic approach, rugged costume, and a hockey mask, Bray Wyatt even wrestled a couple of matches in FCW.

Not just that, the former 3-time world champion also used a different finishing move back then. Unlike his Mandible Claw, Mulligan used a stunner to pin his opponent.

Nonetheless, as none of them were televised by WWE, the only footage available is shot by a fan in the crowd. Moreover, the idea was dropped for unknown reasons after a couple of months and never made it to WWE tv.

The 3-time world champion was released from the company last year

Be it the Eater of Words or The Fiend, Bray Wyatt always impressed fans and critics with his constant innovations. In fact, his Fiend character was so over that even top babyfaces like Seth Rollins were getting a negative reaction. Despite getting robbed of championships twice, Wyatt’s demonic persona never lost its buzz among the fans.

However, last year in July, former CEO Vince Mcmahon decided to let the popular superstar go and released him. Though, it appears that the new regime has corrected that misstep. It is reported by several sources that Bray Wyatt will re-sign with WWE. In fact, some claim it’s just a matter of time before he makes his much-awaited comeback.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.