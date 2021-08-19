“It made perfect sense for them to be in the ring together” – Seth Rollins names female wrestler he has better chemistry with than Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins names female wrestler he has better chemistry with than Becky Lynch. Rollins and Lynch paired up on screen back in 2019.

Real life couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were pushed together in 2019 as WWE’s power couple. However, the move did not do very well for either of them and the two eventually went their own ways. Looking back on their on screen pairing, Rollins identified what the problems could have been.

The SmackDown Savior noted that the way their characters were written made it hard for them to gel on screen. While speaking to Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Rollins offered an explanation as to why the storyline with his wide did not go as well, even stating that he had better on screen chemistry with another member of the Four Horsewomen.

Seth Rollins names female wrestler he has better chemistry with than Becky Lynch

“Even pre-trip Drip God, Visionary, Monday Night Messiah; it didn’t work. Her character (Lynch) is a loner. She doesn’t need anybody. To see that character in a relationship doesn’t feel good. It never felt good. Especially now, I don’t know what it would look like. Seth Rollins and Bayley characters, their synergy was perfect and it made perfect sense for them to be in the ring together and do a promo together. (Becky’s) character is not built for a number two, it’s really not. There’s no harm in it, but I don’t think we need to touch on it ever again.”

Rollins is scheduled to face Edge at SummerSlam. Becky Lynch is not booked for the event. However, there are reports that she will be in attendance for the event. Although there is no word on if she will make her WWE return there.

SummerSlam 2021 will take place on August 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada. It will be the 34th event under the SummerSlam chronology. It will also be the first to take place on a Saturday since the 1992 event; although it will be the first to air live on a Saturday.

