“I don’t think the guys are leading the same lifestyle that the guys in the past did” – The Undertaker Compares Modern-Day Wrestlers with those from his Era.

The Undertaker talked about his WWE time and approximated today’s wrestlers with the 80s in an interview with YouTube’s True Geordie.

Mark William Calaway a.k.a The Undertaker is WWE’s one of the most legendary superstars. In a recent interview, he talked about his WWE career and how he tried to bring something new every time he stepped in the squared circle. He also talked about the difference between the current WWE product and his early days.

The Undertaker says he tried to differentiate his WWE character from top 80s stars like Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage

Talking to True Gordie, Undertaker said that he worked in a much different environment than many of today’s wrestlers do. Wrestlers like The Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage, Jake the Snake, and Hulk Hogan were already on the top. So, Taker tried to bring a distinct character and give the fans something unique. He always aimed to make people forget that it’s entertainment and get them so wrapped in his in-ring character that they believe it.

He said, “I was just trying to be different and present something that hasn’t really been done yet.”



The Undertaker talks about how he came up with his American Badass character

The Deadman said that he had suffered a groin injury and was out a whole year. The attitude era was at its peak at that time with Stone Cold and rock cutting top-class promos. The Undertaker praised both the superstars and stated how that break allowed him to bring something that resonated with the attitude era.

“I would have survived but I wouldn’t have thrived if I has not taken the break,” he said.

“I feel like there is a level of grit that is missing from today’s product” – The Undertaker compares the 80s stars with the current WWE superstars

Talking to YouTube’s True Geordie, The Phenom said,

“I feel like there is a level of grit that is missing from today’s product. I don’t know that it’s anybody’s fault. You know, we all aged out, and that new group has come up. I don’t think the guys are leading the same lifestyle that the guys in the past did.”



The undertaker also praised current WWE superstars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton. He further stated that these superstars have that grit that differentiates them from others.

“When you watch Brock (Lesnar) Wrestle, you’re interested because you know, he’s got this background not only as an amateur wrestler, professional wrestler, mixed martial artist. Brock doesn’t do a bunch of crazy moves; Brock manhandles your ass. You get in there and you get thrown around and you get smashed.”

“Even Roman (Reigns) has a little bit of that to him, and when he wants to Randy (Orton) has that to him too. But a lot of the younger talent, it’s that, the evolution of that comic book era, and I think that’s their motivation, and that’s what their inspiration is, and they didn’t have to come up and bust heads in bars and figure out how they were gonna eat and things like that.”

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.