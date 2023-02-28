“What’s Going on???!!!!” – Cardi B Reacts to Trish Stratus Making Her WWE Return at Monday Night RAW

Trish Stratus made her WWE return on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer helped even the odds for Becky and Lynch and Lita against Damage CTRL. Bayley kept on interfering in the match to give her faction mates the advantage. However, Trish ran out to a huge pop and allowed Lita and Lynch to pick up the win. Her return surprised the WWE universe, including Grammy winner Cardi B.

Trish’s return was long rumored after Lita’s return. In fact, there was a belief that she was set to join hands with Lynch and Lita and take on Damage CTRL at Elimination Chamber. However, as the weeks went by, fans started wondering if the rumor mills got this one wrong.

Cardi B reacts to Trish Stratus making her WWE return at Monday Night RAW

A match between Damage CTRL and the team of Lita and Becky Lynch for the Women’s Tag Team Championships was announced last week. However, it seemed that the challengers were done for after Bayley ensured Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai the upper hand.

Out came Trish Stratus to a roaring crowd and helped her former rival win the tag team championships.

Social media went abuzz from the return, and it was no different with Cardi B who took to Twitter to share her reaction. In a since deleted tweet, she wrote:

“Lita & Trish ? What’s going on ???!!!!”

Cardi B used to be a WWE fan

This is not the first time Cardi B has tweeted about WWE. The American rapper was once name-dropped on a WWE segment.

In response, Cardi B revealed that she used to watch WWE when she was younger. When asked if she was a fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson growing up, she answered that she was too young when he was on WWE TV but watched the era right after.

“Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on,” Cardi replied. “I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on !”

Now that Trish Stratus is back on WWE TV, maybe the Grammy winner will give the show a chance again. Perhaps she will even get into the ring herself one day.

