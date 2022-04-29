“Cena’s record holds more water to me” – WWE Hall of Famer says John Cena’s 16-time world championship record matters more than Ric Flair’s

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that John Cena’s 16-time world championship record holds more water than Ric Flair’s.

John Cena and Ric Flair are two of the most decorated wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. They both have 16 world championships to their name and are tied for the most world title reigns. Fans have long been divided over which one is better among the two and Bully Ray has delivered his verdict.

During an appearance on the Busted Open podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the debut, claiming that Cena’s record meant more because all of his world titles came in the WWE while Flair won his titles across various promotions.

“John Cena has the highest number of WWE World Heavyweight Championships,” said Bully. “Since it is the same number, Cena is at 16 WWE World Heavyweight Championships and Ric Flair is at 16 total World Heavyweight Championships, WWE and other companies included, Cena’s record holds more water to me. And that’s who we should be talking about when it comes to Randy Orton breaking a record.”

“The conversation should be about John Cena and not Ric Flair”

The former 3-D member continued to laud the accomplishments of John Cena. He said that Cenabeing a 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion merits the conversation to be about John Cena rather than Ric Flair.

“John [Cena] has held 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Championships. Thus, the conversation should be about John Cena and not Ric Flair. From now on I am talking about Randy Orton beating John Cena’s World Heavyweight Championship streak. We’re not talking about the NWA or the AWA or any other championship. You wanna talk about total World Heavyweight championships? Different conversation. But in the world of WWE, Cena sits at the top of the World Heavyweight Championship ladder.”

Apart from his legendary record with the world title, Cena is also a five-time United States Champion, a four-time world tag team champion, a two-time Royal Rumble match winner, a one-time Money in the Bank match winner.

John Cena defeated AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2017 for the WWE Championship. This was the 16th time he won the world championship in WWE. This was also his 13th WWE Championship reign which is a record for the title.

