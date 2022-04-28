“Can you guys take care of this guy?” – Kevin Owens played a major role in Cody Rhodes joining hands with The Young Bucks

Kevin Owens revealed how he played a major role in Cody Rhodes finding his feet with the Young Bucks in the Independents after leaving WWE.

The former Universal Champion recently appeared on the episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. In the episode, Kevin Owens recalled how important his role was in establishing a strong relationship between the former Executive VP of AEW, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

Speaking about Cody, the WWE superstar explained why he believes Cody Rhodes hit a point where he knew he had to come back to WWE while having success with AEW.

“I’ve told him this before but I’m so proud of Cody. When he was here, he and I got close pretty quickly. And then he left and that really sucked for me. Because I felt like I was losing (a friend). I have people in this business that are more like brothers to me than friends. It’s not everybody but there are a few people out there that I consider more like family. Cody is one of them. So, when he left, it was a blow to me,” said Owens.

“Cause I figured, look, we’re going to be so busy.” the wrestler continued. “We’re barely going to see each other. Which is true, we saw each other once, maybe twice the whole time he was gone. When he was going out on his own, he was doing it because he felt this was best for him. He didn’t feel like he was being given the chance to be what he could be in WWE. So he decided to bet on himself and leave.”

“Can you guys take care of this guy”

Kevin Owens also said that he guided the American Nightmare in moving out of WWE. The wrestler further added that Cody had never been on the independent scene before. And, that was the reason Owens helped Cody with the number of The Young Bucks.

“And the only thing I did,” Owens added. “He asked me for some sort of guidance. Because he had never been on the independent scene before. And, I gave him The Young Bucks’ numbers and I told them ‘can you guys take care of this guy?’ And look what happened. They changed the industry. They did, there’s no denying it. Cody went out and did that. He didn’t do it himself, he had a lot of help and a lot of people. But he was an integral part of that.”

Speaking about the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE Kevin Owens said:

“Then he came back here which I don’t know about as much. But, I think that was always his ultimate goal. As he was doing it, as things were progressing, his mindset might have changed at some point and seen himself coming back at some point because he was doing so well,”

Owens signed a multi-year deal with the company of WWE in the month of December 2021. The wrestler said that dealing directly with Vince McMahon made him stay in the company of WWE. The wrestler also said that Vince was clear about his decision that he wanted Owens to stay.

Click here to read more on WWE