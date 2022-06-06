“Cody Rhodes is winning that WWE Title at some point” – Fans react to Cody Rhodes wrestling with a torn pectoral muscle at Hell in a Cell

Twitter Fan reactions on Cody Rhodes wrestling against Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle at Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes’ appearance at the PPV of Hell in a Cell left the wrestling world shell shocked. On the morning of the big event, it was revealed that Cody Rhodes was seriously injured in the weight room and suffered a torn pectoral muscle. Fans were doubtful that the match will take place.

However, WWE had already advertised the card on their social media which made it last minute for Rhodes to back out. However, Rhodes is not the kind of guy that would use his injury as an excuse. His entrance lit up the arena and the reaction from the fans was deafening.

Cody Rhodes wrestling with a torn pectoral muscle at Hell in a Cell

On Twitter, fans expressed their opinion on the matter. The reaction from the fans is a mix of shock and resentment for the Company. A lot of fans appreciated the guts and efforts of Cody Rhodes extending support on Twitter.

Such a tedious recovery too. Worst things always happen to the nicest people… All the best to him. — Buckery (@BuckeryBangs) June 6, 2022

Painful to watch. That’s brutal — Angelo Boscacci (@Boscacci6) June 6, 2022

Cody’s chest looks heinous. Fully torn pec and still wrestling at #HIAC. pic.twitter.com/39kBYF2zx1 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 6, 2022

Cody Rhodes is winning that WWE Title at some point. You can cement in to your calendar right now; no way Vince doesn’t respect the hell out of him for that performance #HIAC — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) June 6, 2022

Cody Rhodes with a torn pec still putting on a banger with Seth, he deserves the world title when he’s 100% again just for that. A lot of people would’ve backed out of the match, huge respect to that man. — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 6, 2022

Have gotten messages from talent in *every* major company tonight in awe at what Cody Rhodes pulled off at #HIAC. That’s how big that was. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 6, 2022

I have a new found respect for Cody Rhodes after that match. 20 years down the line, documentaries will be made regarding this night for Cody. Legendary stuff. — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) June 6, 2022

Not everyone was pleased with Cody Wrestling though

Some fans expressed resentment toward the company for even allowing Cody Rhodes to wrestle in his condition. The match was painful to watch. Only Rhodes knows how he was able to pull it off and the level of agony he had to go through.

One last thing to say from #HIAC: As tough as Cody Rhodes showed himself to be tonight, we should never encourage people to work injured, and we should never talk down about people choosing not to wrestle when they are hurt. Let this not become the wrong kind of talking point. — 🖤 Kevin Berge 🖤 (@KevinBerge) June 6, 2022

I dig Cody Rhodes, but someone should have stopped him. It continues promoting the ‘work hurt/sick’ culture that has been around the US for too long. And if I remember basic health class, continuing to push yourself after being hurt, will only result in more damage. — LAZ sometimes awake, always Infamous (@laztheinfamous) June 6, 2022



From the moment Cody took off his wrestling robe, everybody’s eyes were fixed on Cody’s ravaged chest. The injury conspicuously encumbered Cody’s movement in the ring as he wasn’t even able to move his right arm due to the excruciating pain.

Their grueling battle won over the fans and from this moment on the name Cody Rhodes will be synonymous with a real-life “Badass”.

Does Cody Rhodes have more guts than brains?

Medical professionals may label the company and Cody Rhodes as “crazy” for pulling this off but in the book of pro wrestling, “The American Nightmare” will forever be recognized as a true professional.

Cody has now pulled the plug on the rivalry with “The Visionary” Seth Rollins. We don’t know what’s next instore for Rhodes in the WWE but we do know that Rhodes is seeking medical help and naturally be “MIA” for a while.