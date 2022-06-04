What is the Net Worth of WWE Superstar Seth Rollins in 2022?

Seth Rollins is one of the most popular WWE stars today, let us see what his net worth is in the year 2022.

Colby Lopez known to the wrestling world as Seth Rollins is one of the popular names in the arena of wrestling. The wrestler started his wrestling career on Iowa independent circuit in the year 2005. Seth entered the company of WWE in the year 2010. Since then he is one of the most celebrated wrestlers in the company. Seth Rollins is known to be one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers of all time.

There exist innumerable accomplishments in his wrestling career of Rollins. The accomplishments that are widely known belong to the arena of WWE. Rollins is the only wrestler to beat Brock Lesnar twice for the Universal Title.

He is also the only man to cash in a Money in the Bank contract in the main event of WrestleMania. Rollins is the only wrestler in history to hold the WWE Championship and United States Championship simultaneously. Such accomplishments of the wrestler make him one of the most celebrated wrestlers in WWE.

Recently the 6 ft 1 inch tall wrestler made news for being a part of probably the biggest match in the history of WrestleMania. Seth Rollins faced the comeback wrestler Cody Rhodes at the event. The match made in heaven gained immense popularity.

Even though the battle was won by The American Nightmare the defeated wrestler made sure he won many hearts by giving Cody a tough competition. Such has been the aura and personality of Rollins.

The net worth of the Seth Rollins in the year 2022

‘The Architect’ Seth Rollins along with immense fame owns immense wealth too. According to Celebrity’s net worth, the net worth of the wrestler is $9 million in the year 2022. The wrestler has been a part of various movie endeavours. Thus, it also contributes majorly to adding to his net worth along with his mainstream profession of wrestling.

Seth is also an owner of 392 Dport. It is a coffee shop owned by the wrestler in his hometown of Iowa. Apart from his WWE salary, he receives 25% of the profits from licensing and 5% of the direct sales. The wrestler also receives high bonus from the wrestling company of WWE.

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens happened to be the debut movie of the wrestler. The actor made his debut on celluloid in 2016. He has also been a part of a couple of other movies, namely The Jetsons and WWE: Robo-WrestleMania (2017) and Armed Response (2017). Alongside, Seth has also been a part of popular TV shows like Good Morning America and The Daily Show.

Along with earning Seth also believes in making donations. He is not only a great wrestler but also a great philanthropist too. He is associated with Make-A-Wish Foundation. The foundation fulfils the wishes of kids suffering from life-threatening diseases. The wrestler also makes donations to the WWE sponsored charity, Connor’s Cure.

