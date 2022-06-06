WWE Spoilers: Will Cody Rhodes report ‘MIA’ on tonight’s Hell in a Cell PPV?

Cody Rhodes met with an unlucky accident in the weight room before the PPV event of Hell in a Cell. Will this injury put Rhodes on the shelf? or will he show up on tonight’s main event?

With Hell in a Cell just hours away, news surfaced on The Wrestling Observer that Cody Rhodes, unfortunately, injured himself during weight training. Cody was scheduled to collide with Seth Rollins inside the steel structure. According to some fellow wrestlers from backstage, Cody suffered a torn pec and the injury is legitimately serious.

Since “The American Nightmare” is involved in the main event of tonight’s PPV, fans are doubtful about his presence after his mishap in the weight room. While the smart thing to do in this situation is to call off the match and seek medical help, Rhodes’ old mentality may get him to work the match.

Dave Meltzer said on The Wrestling Observer,

“Cody was injured lifting weights. From what I gather, it’s a pretty serious injury. My impression is that he is working the match tonight with the injury and I guess will get it taken care of later. The injury is legit. Everything that I heard was that he was working tonight. The doctors may say you can’t, I don’t know. It’s not an in-ring injury, it was a weightlifting injury.”

Before the Hell in a Cell PPV, Cody Rhodes was booked to face Seth Rolling on a house show on Saturday Night. It was then revealed that Rhodes was injured and hence was replaced by Drew McIntyre. Later in the show, Rhodes chased Rolling off.

Will Cody Rhodes wrestle tonight in his condition?

If Rhodes backs out, the match may likely be called off. However, if Cody decides to work with the injury, fans will witness how genuinely tough Rhodes is.

It is more likely for Rhodes to pull it off as the stage is set and WWE has advertised the event Rollins Vs. Rhodes III on their social media page.

Rhodes came back to the WWE with only one intention, and that is to claim the WWE Championship. This has to be his major setback regardless of him performing tonight or not.

Stay tuned for further updates.