“Cody Rhodes was not allowed to greet his peers until his match with Seth Rollins” – How WWE made Cody Rhodes return to WrestleMania 38

How WWE made Cody Rhodes return to WrestleMania 38 was the most-talked subject of WWE. The details have been revealed about the same.

The return of Cody Rhodes was one of the most speculated topics of discussion among the fans of WWE. The subjected had divided the fans in two segments. On one end, some of the followers of the sport speculated that Cody Rhodes will not be returning.

Whereas the other segment was quite confident about the return of the wrestler. This discussion not only prevailed only among the fans. As per the reports of Fightful Select even a majority among the management team of WWE were not sure about the return of the wrestler.

Now the details about how WWE made Cody Rhodes return to WrestleMania 38 are been out. As per the reports, it is also been understood that Cody Rhodes was kept underground for most part of WrestleMania 38.

The American Nightmare was termed as the mystery opponent of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Cody Rhodes who was kept hidden for most part of the WrestleMania 38 made a grand entry in the rings. The wrestler defeated had a victorious return as he defeated Seth Rollins.

The victory was marked with the a Bionic Elbow, followed by a Cross Rhodes.

Reports also suggest that Cody Rhodes was not even allowed to greet his peers until the completion of his clash against Seth Rollins.

The arrival of Cody Rhodes to WrestleMania in style

The reports from Flightful Select also suggest that WWE had planned the arrival of Cody Rhodes in style. There were discussions about flying Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi in a private jet for the event.

The American Nightmare along with his wife chose to travel to Dallas by a private bus instead of a jet. As per the reports Cody Rhodes alone was scheduled to fly earlier to the event. But, the wrestler decided to travel with his family instead.

Following WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes delivered an impassioned promo on the legacy of his family. The promo was delivered on night of Monday’s RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion also made a statement about his intent for his upcoming stretch in WWE. After the completion of the promo, Cody Rhodes was confronted by his WretleMania 38 rival, Seth Rollins. The two men settled their score with a handshake.

The American Nightmare wrestled in a one-on-one against The Miz on the Monday night of Raw. Cody Rhodes wrestled for the first time on RAW after a span of six years. His last match was in May 2016.

