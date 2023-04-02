Days After Officially Becoming a WWE Employee, Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Seen Giving Directions Backstage At WrestleMania 39 Night 1

Now that WrestleMania Night 1 has concluded, fans await the surprises of Night 2. WrestleMania 39 Night 1 was nothing short of a spectacular spectacle. Fans on social media are praising Triple H for his booking. Vince McMahon may also be entitled to some credit from the fans. A new report states that McMahon was present backstage monitoring the entire event. The creator of WrestleMania was reportedly placed in his office near the Gorilla Position.

It was earlier reported that Vince McMahon had signed a new agreement that would have him serve as the Executive Chairman for two more years. The 77-year-old shocked the world after coming out of retirement earlier this year. Amidst WWE’s impending sale, McMahon is slowly easing into power and once again gaining control of things.

Vince McMahon was reportedly supervising WrestleMania Night 1 through his headset

According to PWInsider Elite, Vince McMahon was seated in his office near the Gorilla Position with his headsets on. The report added that McMahon was possibly directing orders. It should be noted that Triple H is currently the Head of Creative. However, McMahon once again found his place in the Creative direction.

We can report that Vince McMahon was given his own office tonight near Gorilla Position and has been on the headset giving direction and comments throughout the night. This is a far cry from the “visit” he had a few weeks ago at RAW. – Via PwInsider Elite. — Xero News (@NewsXero) April 2, 2023

This may not come as a surprise, as Vince was already seen backstage on a recent edition of Raw. Although the WWE management claimed he had no say in the Creative, WWE talents reportedly believed otherwise. Now it seems as if Vince is openly taking control of the Creative, little by little. It remains to be seen if The Boss ever makes his appearance on WWE TV.

Vince McMahon flaunts his mustache at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 ceremony

Rumors about Vince McMahon’s stache spread after his picture circulated on social media following his visit on Raw on March 6th. But fans thought the image was photoshopped. However, it was certain that McMahon was rocking a mustache.

The 77-year-old finally revealed his pencil-thin stache at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. He was seen posing for pictures alongside Triple H, Great Muta, Rey, and other inductees.

Here is legitimate footage (no April Fool’s joke!) of Vince McMahon with his new mustache from the 2023 #WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Clip from Pro Wrestling NOAH’s YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/fJCrAICwkp — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) April 1, 2023

