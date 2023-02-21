Will Vince McMahon Be Inducted Into The 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame?

After Vince McMahon retired last year, some reports claimed WWE was thinking to induct him into the Hall of Fame. In fact, the 77-year-old was rumored to get inducted into this year’s class. However, not only did he come out of retirement earlier this year, but he also forced himself back into the WWE Board of Directors. Now that Vince McMahon is back, fans wonder what are the current plans for his Hall of Fame induction. Well, a recent report by GiveMeSport has provided some latest insights into the matter.

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes recently discussed the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The event is scheduled to take place on March 31st after Smackdown this year.

Vince McMahon “not set to be inducted” into this year’s class of WWE Hall of Fame

During the interview, WrestleVotes claimed that WWE will not be inducting Vince McMahon into this year’s Hall of Fame. Despite all the rumors saying otherwise, as of now, the 77-year-old is not in plans.

WrestleVotes further informed GiveMeSport about who might be inducted into the 2023 class. It was noted that former 6-time world champion Batista is expected to go in this year. Although he was supposed to get inducted in 2020, the plans were postponed.

Moreover, the report stated that WWE has also discussed inducting The Great Muta and Lilian Garcia this year.

Well, it seems WWE has ditched the plan to induct Vince McMahon into the 2023 Hall of Fame. However, he had a major involvement in last year’s ceremony. As a matter of fact, the 77-year-old was seen inducting a big name to the 2022 class.

The former WWE CEO inducted none other than “The Deadman” The Undertaker

Last year, the WWE Hall of Fame class was headlined by The Undertaker, a man who stayed loyal to WWE throughout his career. The Phenom worked for Vince McMahon for more than 30 years.

And when he finally hung up his wrestling boots, the boss decided to induct him personally. The induction was indeed emotional as both men share a relationship of love and respect.

In the past, Mr. McMahon has been an inductor only three times. The first person he inducted into the Hall of Famer was James Dudley in 1994. In 2009, he did that for Steve Austin, and then in 2013, for Donald Trump. So, The Undertaker is overall the fourth superstar to get inducted by the WWE boss himself.

