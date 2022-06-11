“He’s the kind of guy I’d want my daughter to date” – Kurt Angle compliments former WWE Champion for his backstage behavior

The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle recently talked about the rise of John Cena and his backstage conduct with others.

WWE superstars spend a fair bit of time with each other backstage. Not to name any, but some legends were not appreciated by their coworkers for their conduct. WWE’s ‘Ruthless Aggression Era’ saw John Cena and Kurt Angle delivering some memorable matches. In fact, the 16-times world champion made his debut against Angle on the June 25, 2002, episode of Smackdown.

Recently, Kurt Angle talked about the rise of John Cena in the pro-wrestling industry and recalled the backstage conduct of the current Hollywood star.

“He’s the kind of guy I’d want my daughter to date.” Kurt Angle on John Cena

The Olympic Gold Medalist and The Cenation Leader share a good bond both in and outside the ring. In the recent episode of “The Kurt Angle Show,” Angle talked about John Cena and how he was behind the scenes. The Olympic hero was in all praises for Cena and revealed that his in-ring opponent was friendly with almost everybody backstage.

Angle claims Cena was a ‘nice kid’ who was respectful and greeted everybody when he used to enter the locker room. The Olympic Gold Medalist further went on to call John Cena ‘almost a perfect talent’. He even joked that John Cena is the kind of person he would like his daughter to go out with. Angle said:

“He[John Cena] wasn’t brash or quiet, but he got along with everybody. Like I said before, he was really respectful and greeted everybody when he came into the room. You know, he was just a nice kid. You know what? He’s almost as close to perfect as there is, to be honest with you. He’s the kind of guy I’d want my daughter to date (laughs).”

“Very good kid. Very respectful” – The Olympic Hero on his first meeting with The Cenation Leader

While speaking on his show, Angle also shared his first backstage conversation with Cena. He recalled that before the match, Cena came to him backstage and greeted him with respect. The Hall of Famer admitted that he became a John Cena fan ever since.

“It was the day I wrestled him. His debut match. He came up to me very respectfully and said, ‘Hello, Mr. Angle, I’m John Cena; it’s a pleasure to meet you. I’m going to be working with you tonight. It’s going to be an honor to get into the ring with you.’ Very good kid. Very respectful. I absolutely loved him from the get-go.” Kurt Angle stated.

It seems that the Olympic Hero respects and appreciates the backstage behavior of the 16-times world champion. Kurt Angle even wanted to wrestle his retirement match against John Cena at Wrestlemania 35. But, unfortunately, that could not happen.

