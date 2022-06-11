Wrestling

“He’s the kind of guy I’d want my daughter to date” – Kurt Angle compliments former WWE Champion for his backstage behavior

Kurt Angle on John Cena
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"Poor bowling made us lose 1st match": Bhuvneshwar Kumar blames bowlers for loss in 1st IND vs SA T20I in Delhi
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Kurt Angle on John Cena
“He’s the kind of guy I’d want my daughter to date” – Kurt Angle compliments former WWE Champion for his backstage behavior

The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle recently talked about the rise of John Cena and…