“Do You Smell What the Rock Is Cooking?” – Dwayne Johnson Once Explained the Meaning Behind His Popular Catchphrase

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Actor Dwayne Johnson before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is undoubtedly the most successful wrestler to transcend into Hollywood. From the dawn of the Attitude Era in WWE, The Rock was instrumental in the success of Vince McMahon’s promotion. Today, the Brahma Bull is one of the highest-paid actors in the world. The eight-time WWE Champion is recognized across the globe for his highly accomplished wrestling and acting career. The Rock is also a role model for other wrestlers who are Hollywood hopefuls.

Wrestlers like John Cena and The Miz have taken inspiration from The Rock before their auditions for movies. During his storied career in wrestling, The Rock went by many nicknames. The Great One was also the greatest at trash-talking.

One of the most notable catchphrases in wrestling that is synonymous with The Rock is- Do you smell what The Rock is cooking? Well, what was he cooking? Was it Pie? The world knows him as the pie-eating, eyebrow-raising, jabroni-beating, and whatnot.

Dwayne Johnson explains what The Rock was cooking

The Rock finally unveiled the mystery behind his famous catchphrase, “If you smell what The Rock is cooking!”. In 2017, a fan on Twitter asked the question that The Rock’s fans have always been curious about What was he cooking?

Responding to the fan, The Rock stated that his wrestling persona was that of an Executive Chef whose specialty was “moist Croquembouche”.

actually, my wrestling persona, Rock’s backstory is that he’s an Executive Chef who specializes in moist Croquembouche (google it). 👨🏾‍🍳 https://t.co/SCYM3JqyTk — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2017

The Rock also instructed his fans to google the dish. Turns out that a Croquembouche is a French dessert that contains choux pastry puffs piled into a cone and is bound with threads of caramel. So that answers what The Great One was referring to when he said- “What The Rock was cooking”.

Ladies and gentlemen, we finally know what @TheRock was cooking. pic.twitter.com/UfZspiPzlU — Jay (@JayWalkr) October 22, 2017

The Rock may make an appearance at WrestleMania 39

The WWE Universe was disappointed at the Royal Rumble when there was no sign of The Rock in the Rumble match. It was teased for months that the People’s Champ would make a surprise entrance in the Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to go to WrestleMania and face his cousin, Roman Reigns.

But it was Cody Rhodes who was chosen to win the Rumble and headline WrestleMania. It was also reported that The Rock backed out from doing a WrestleMania match as he was not in apt shape for wrestling.

He may show up. But he turned down wrestling. https://t.co/ZOmwdwNMpE — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 31, 2023

However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported earlier this month that there is still a chance to catch The Rock attending the event in some capacity. According to the report, The Rock is likely to show up but not wrestle a match unless it is a three-minute match.

Considering that Los Angeles is the home of WrestleMania this year, there is indeed a possibility to see The Great One return. We will have to wait and see if The Rock returns and partakes in an impromptu short match.

Click here for more wrestling news.