Dwayne Johnson Says He Would Never Become The Rock Without This WWE Hall of Famer

The Rock is one of the most iconic characters in the world of wrestling. However, he was not instantly loved by the fans. The WWE universe was introduced to Dwayne Johnson as Rocky Maivia and while they cheered for him on his debut, he was immediately hated after. Die Rocky chants would fill the arenas every time he appeared on-screen. All that would change once Dwayne Johnson turned heel and christened himself The Rock. The wrestling legend recently credited his success to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson in his television show Young Rock.

Pat Patterson was WWE’s first Intercontinental Champion. However, more than his in-ring exploits, he is revered for his contributions to the sport as a higher up, such as coming up with the concept of the Royal Rumble. Dwayne Johnson touched upon this on the recent episode of his television series.

Dwayne Johnson says he would never become The Rock without Pat Patterson

Patt Patterson’s character was recently featured on the 10th episode of season three. He was seen befriending The Rock’s Grandfather, Peter Maivia. The Rock talked about the Royal Rumble match, that Patterson originally suggested calling it the Random Riot.

The Brahma Bull then talked about his impact on his career and how he would never become The Rock without Patterson’s vision and guidance.

“The Random Riot became the iconic Royal Rumble. Pat went on to become Vince McMahon’s right-hand man and my greatest mentor in professional wrestling. When it came to the psychology of wrestling and connecting with the crowd, Pat was the master, and I can say without a doubt that The Rock would never have become The Rock without the vision and guidance of Pat Patterson.”

Patterson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996. He passed away at the age of 79 on December 2, 2020.

Dwayne Johnson also recently paid tribute to wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett

Legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett passed away last week at the age of 80 after battling esophageal cancer. The entire wrestling industry mourned the loss, including Dwayne Johnson, who took to social media to pay tribute to the man who helped his father catch a break when he was having a hard time.

“You were good to my dad when he was having a hard time catching a break. I’ll never forget it. You were also good to me when I had $7 bucks in my pocket. I’ll never forget it. Thank you for taking care of my family.”

