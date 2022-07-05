“Dwayne Johnson, that would be fantastic” – Boxing sensation Tyson Fury expresses his desire to face The Rock

Two-time heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury recently stated that he wants to face The Rock in an exhibition fight.

Tyson Fury holds an impeccable record in the boxing world as he has never lost a fight in the ring. Out of all the 33 pro fights he has fought, the only time Fury fell short was against Deontay Wilde in 2018. Even that fight ended in a draw.

Surprisingly, Tyson Fury pledged to quit boxing in April after defeating Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. But, the boxing sensation wants to fight WWE icon The Rock.

‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury wants to fight The Rock in an exhibition match

In his recent interview with Good Morning Britain, Fury opened up about future plans. He even expressed his interest in facing The Rock in an exhibition match. Fury noted exhibition fights are inclined more toward entertainment and enjoyment than professional boxing. He also named a few famous people like Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, and Frank Bruno, who he wants to face.

But, there was a name that caught the eye of pro wrestling fans, especially those who love WWE. Fury named WWE superstar The Rock as his possible opponent. He even claimed the match would be fantastic. He said:

“I’m gonna take some exhibition matches, some ‘not real’ fights that are purely entertainment factor. This is not professional boxing, this is pure entertainment, Hollywood entertainment… You can fight old-timers, famous people, whoever you want. I’m looking at fighting Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, whoever. The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, that would be fantastic.”

Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see how the Hollywood megastar reacts to Fury’s idea. But, it seems, it won’t be possible for a while. The former undefeated champ has indicated that he might be coming out of retirement.

The Gypsy King once praised the WWE icon for his incredible physique

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson possesses one of the best physiques and is well known for his rigorous gym regimes. Last year in January, the WWE legend turned movie star posted an image on Twitter showcasing his shredded body.

Interestingly, Tyson Fury commented on the tweet where he showed his appreciation for the body built by the 49-year-old superstar. He commented:

“What a shape on a man, especially for his age. Respect. Ripped.”

Well, Fury might want to face The Rock, it seems, he respects the WWE legend for his achievement. Let’s if and when the two megastars collide in the ring.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.