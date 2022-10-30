Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Puts $100,000 on the Line in a Rock-Paper-Scissors Game With YouTube Star MrBeast

WWE Superstar-turned-Hollywood actor The Rock has been very busy with his latest DCEU movie, Black Adam. The Great One held a world tour to promote his first superhero project and is reaping the fruits now. Earning more than $150 Million in just one week, Dwayne Johnson’s newest movie is heading toward becoming a hit at the box office. Well, with the earnings being so good, The Rock can use some of it to play the game of rock-paper-scissors.

Recently, a TikTok video went viral where The Great One was seen playing the famous game with YouTube Sensation MrBeast. The clip has been making news for the reason that Dwayne Johnson put a huge amount of money on the line.

The Rock lost $100k to MrBeast in a rock-paper-scissors game

During the premiere of his Black Adam movie, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was offered a Rock, Paper, Scissors game by the YouTube sensation. In fact, MrBeast added an expensive twist that involved a huge amount of money.

The YouTube Sensation added a stipulation that if Dwayne Johnson defeats him, he will donate $100K to a charity of the latter’s choice. So, after the guidelines were set, the game began but the first two tries ended in a draw.

However, The Rock then raised the stakes by stating that if MrBeast won, he would donate the same amount to charity as well. In the third attempt, it was MrBeast who won, and The Rock lost his $100k which he decided to donate to the “Make A Wish” foundation. Not just The Rock, the YouTube Sensation also pledged to donate the said amount to the same foundation. Both celebrities playing a fun game ended up donating $200k to charity.

MrBeast challenged The Rock to a $100K charity game of rock paper scissors pic.twitter.com/MMsmyfhFF4 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 22, 2022

The Great One is rumored to go one-on-one with his cousin Roman Reigns next year

The Rock has been absent from WWE for over three years, but his cousin has formed a dominant faction. Forming The Bloodline with his cousins, Roman Reigns is claiming to be the new Tribal Chief. And ever since the group has been assembled, fans want to see The Rock going against The Tribal Chief. In fact, there are strong rumors of The Great One appearing at WrestleMania 39.

The prime reason for that is the next WrestleMania, which is scheduled to take place in Hollywood. Plus, both belong to the Samoan Tree, and fighting for the true Tribal Chief could be a match for ages. However, whether the two cousins will collide in the squared circle is yet to be seen.

