“F*** that” – CM Punk once rejected the script and refused to put over returning former WWE Champion

Ex-WWE Writer Matt McCarthy recently recalled how CM Punk once reacted to a promo that he was told to deliver against The Rock.

CM Punk and The Rock were involved in an exciting feud in 2013 where the duo face each other a few times in the ring. The Best in the World eventually lost his WWE Championship against The Rock at the 2013 Royal Rumble.

WWE’s former writer Matt McCarthy recently shared a backstage incident. McCarthy recalled the reaction of CM Punk over a script that he did not like.

CM Punk rejected the idea and refused to deliver the promo against The Rock

While speaking on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, the former WWE writer talked about his stint with the company. McCarthy also talked about the ongoing Naomi and Sasha Banks controversy.

The ex-writer shared a backstage incident from 2013 that involved CM Punk and The Rock. McCarthy stated that during the Punk-Rock rivalry, Punk was once asked to put over The Rock in his promo. The ex-WWE writer recalled that 2-Time WWE Champion immediately rejected the idea and refused to deliver scripted lines. McCarthy said:

“I remember Punk being handed a promo about The Rock and him refusing to [say it]. He’s like, ‘So now I’ve got to f***ing put over The Rock? F*** that.’ I remember that happening. I don’t recall anyone walking out per see.”

Eventually, Punk agreed to do the promo and apologized to ‘The Rock’ for his behavior. Both superstars are now on good terms. Later in 2019, Punk revealed the reason behind his refusal to put over ‘The Rock’. CM Punk did not want his 434-day WWE Championship reign to end against a part-timer.

Punk wanted Wrestlemania 29 main event to be a ‘triple-threat match’

Not just the promo, the 2-time WWE champion wasn’t happy with his Wrestlemania 29 booking. The most electrifying man in sports entertainment successfully retained his championship against CM Punk at the 2013 Elimination Chamber. After beating CM Punk, The Rock went to face the Royal Rumble winner, John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

CM Punk did not like WWE’s booking decision. He wanted to main event Wrestlemania 29 alongside Cena and The Rock in a triple-threat match. Instead, WWE booked him to face The Undertaker. Punk lost his Wrestlemania match against The Deadman. His match against the Phenom was also his last Wrestlemania match. CM Punk was not happy with the way WWE was using him. The 2-time WWE champion eventually decided to leave the company after the 2014 Royal Rumble.

The former WWE Champion stepped again into the squared circle after seven years on August 20, 2021. CM Punk signed with WWE’s rival promotion AEW and is currently working there.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.