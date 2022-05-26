Wrestling

“F*** that” – CM Punk once rejected the script and refused to put over returning former WWE Champion

CM Punk The Rock
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
Ahmedabad Stadium highest score T20: Motera Stadium average score IPL
Next Article
“Chuckster, you sucked the joy out of Warriors for winning Game 4!”: When Ernie hilariously confronted Charles Barkley as 2007 Mavericks went down 1-3 to ‘We Believe’
WWE Latest News
CM Punk The Rock
“F*** that” – CM Punk once rejected the script and refused to put over returning former WWE Champion

Ex-WWE Writer Matt McCarthy recently recalled how CM Punk once reacted to a promo that…