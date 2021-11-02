“F*** this guy. Big Bad HHH” – Jon Moxley takes a hilarious dig at Triple H in his Autobiography

Jon Moxley takes a hilarious dig at Triple H in his Autobiography. The two faced each other for the WWE Championship back in 2016.

Before he took the back the name Jon Moxley, he was Dean Ambrose in the WWE. The former Shield member won his first and only WWE Championship back in 2016. However, he had to face a number of hurdles before he succesfully climbed the top of the mountain. One of them was his WWE Championship match against Triple H at WWE RoadBlock.

Moxley dedicated an entire chapter in his autobiography, MOX, to the match, describing it as one of the best in his career. That however, didn’t stop him from jokingly taking a few shots at the Cerebral Assasin who beat him to retain the WWE title.

Jon Moxley takes a hilarious dig at Triple H in his Autobiography

He wrote:

“I’m where I need to be. It’s real to me at this point as I walk. F*** this guy. Big Bad HHH. Where you from again? Please. Oh, sorry, am I supposed to be more intimidated by the 108 world titles you booked yourself to win or your physique? I saw those ads you did with Ronnie Coleman for that creatine s***, you guys looked good. But you ever been hit over the head with a five-pound weight in a sock?”

He then brought up Stephanie McMahon, claiming that their palpable on-screen chemistry should have been reason enough for Triple H to stomp him out.

“Before we talk about you [Triple H] being a ring general, I just wanna mention that the sexual tension between me and Steph in those interviews was just good acting. She’s a hell of a performer. You’re supposed to be so much better than me, but I’m just not buying it. If I’m such a f***ing cockroach, then stomp me out, man. Do it. I f***ing dare you. The Game? Dude, get the f*** out of here with that. You ain’t s***.”

He concluded the story with one last shot at Triple H, saying:

“That HHH kid can work, but he just gotta do something about those skinny calves.”

