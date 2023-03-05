Former WWE Champion May Sit WrestleMania 39 Out Due To An Injury

The latest edition of SmackDown saw an all-out war between superstars who want a title shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. The segment began with Drew McIntyre calling out Gunther. He was then interrupted by Sheamus and followed by The New Day and LA Knight. Finally, when Karrion Kross also made his way out to the ringside, all hell broke loose. Subsequently, it was announced that on the next week’s edition of SmackDown, all men involved would face each other in a fatal-five-way match to earn a title shot against Gunther at WrestleMania 39.

However, during the action, Drew McIntyre did a suicide dive outside the ring with Kofi Kingston breaking his fall. According to a report from Wrestling Observer, Kofi Kingston ended up sustaining a leg injury during the action. But, at this point, the severity of his injury is unknown.

Kofi Kingston may miss WrestleMania 39 due to his injury

As noted, Kofi Kingston suffered an injury as mayhem ensued on SmackDown. Although Kingston is added to the fatal five-way match, it’s highly unlikely that he’d show up if his injury is anything serious.

If Kingston is unable to perform next week, his spot will most likely be taken by someone else, most probably by his tag team partner, Xavier Woods, as he was also a party to the brawl. This would also mean that Kofi would sit WrestleMania out, depending on the seriousness of his injury.

Kofi Kingston suffers leg injury on WWE SmackDown https://t.co/DxI7BZSdlV pic.twitter.com/bSlarzTwNy — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) March 4, 2023

Kingston defeated LA Knight in the previous edition of SmackDown thanks to a distraction caused by Xavier Woods. The former WWE Champion even ribbed Knight by making reference to his inability to win a match on SmackDown, let alone WrestleMania.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently heaped praise on Kofi Kingston

In an interview with Ringer, AEW star, Bryan Danielson stated that he considers his feud with Kofi Kingston the best part of his wrestling career. The former WWE WH Champion also noted that Kofi Kingston is a hard-working and a “great human being.”

For Danielson, his title loss to Kofi at WrestleMania 35 was more special than his title victory at WrestleMania 30.

“To me, the whole thing was magic. What a great human being, you know what I mean? Like I said, it was my favorite match. I think the whole thing was my favorite part of my WWE career.”

