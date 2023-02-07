Bobby Lashley is a handsome individual, but probably not someone one should think about when they’re with their wife. Well, try telling that to Brock Lesnar. The Beast is built different, and by different we mean someone that looks like they could beat you up Monday to Saturday and twice on a Sunday. Interestingly, this is exactly what Lashley has done to him since the two feuded. Which is why Lesnar can’t get the Almighty out of his head and has been thinking about him nonstop. So much so, that he appeared on Monday Night RAW last night and proposed a violent resolution to his problem.

Also read: WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Is His “End Boss in Wrestling”

For years, Lashley had been calling out Lesnar. However, he was nowhere near his radar. Since the pandemic, however, the Almighty slowly came unto himself and ascended all levels to become the WWE Champion and worthy of a match against Lesnar. When the showdown eventually happened, Lashley went home victorious.

A rematch saw Lesnar come out on top, but Lashley still left him unconscious on his way out. Come Royal Rumble, Lesnar was once again the victim of Lashey. This was the straw that broke the camel’s back and caused him to return on Monday Night RAW with some hilarious confessions.

Brock Lesnar says he thinks about Bobby Lashley when he’s in bed with his wife

Brock Lesnar was not on the RAW after the Royal Rumble, and he had a good explanation for it.

“Now I apologize I wasn’t on RAW last week, I had to get my head together a little bit. You see Bobby, he finally struck a chord with Brock Lesnar,” Lesnar revealed.

Lesnar went on to divulge the events that took place the week after he was eliminated by Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble.

The Beast went hunting and thought about Bobby Lashley. He went Ice Fishing and the only person in his mind was Bobby Lashley. Lesnar had a big steak dinner and the only person he could think of? You guessed it. Bobby Lashley.

“I crawl into bed at night with my wife, now about four or five hours later, all I can think about is Bobby Lashley,” Lesnar said.

He then revealed that he had a contract for a match against Lashley at the Elimination Chamber and ordered him to come out and sign it.

Lashley appeared immediately after and told Lesnar that since he had a one up on the beast, their third match would happen on his terms.

The segment ended with Lesnar delivering an F5 twice on Lashley.

Will Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar take place at Elimination Chamber?

The match was proposed by Lesnar, but the contract has not been signed. It is very possible that the WWE is saving the trilogy for WrestleMania. However, a recent report suggests that Lesnar will be present at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

According to Dave Meltzer, there is no word on who he will face at either event.

“[Brock] Lesnar has been confirmed to be working both Montreal [Elimination Chamber] and WrestleMania [39]. For Mania, it could be another match with [Bobby] Lashley. We were only told rumors of Gunther are false and that Steve Austin, who they had contacted for Lesnar, had turned down wrestling on the show,” Meltzer wrote on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Click here for more Wrestling News