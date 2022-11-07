WWE Namedrops Bullet Club and NJPW During The Recent Crown Jewel Pay-Per-View

WWE is not well-known for working or teaming up with its rival wrestling promotions. Although there are a few moments when WWE stars wrestled elsewhere, the company rarely mentions that on live tv. However, times have changed, and so has the authority in WWE. Triple H appears to be open to working with other promotions under the right circumstances. In fact, WWE cited NJPW multiple times and even Bullet Club during the recent Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel.

This year’s Crown Jewel saw the former members of Bullet Club facing each other in a six-man tag team match. It featured stars like Fin Balor, AJ Styles, and Karl Anderson, who were linked with the faction a long time ago.

WWE commentator Michale Cole directly references Bullet Club and NJPW at Crown Jewel

During the tag team title match between Asuka-Alexa Bliss and Dakota Kai-Iyo Sky, Michael Cole namedropped NJPW. He talked about the history of Asuka and Iyo Sky in NJPW as the Triple Tails faction.

Now just that, while Judgment Day was facing the OC in a six-man tag match, Cole mention the Bullet Club faction. The SmackDown commentator stated that Fin Balor was the original leader of the legendary faction of NJPW. He said:

“Finn Balor was the original leader of the Bullet Club. AJ Styles would allegedly become the leader of the Club. Karl [ANderson] at one time was aligned with [Fin] Balor in the club…”

WWE on Fox took to its official Twitter handle and shared the statement of Michael Cole.

“Finn Bálor was the original leader of The Bullet Club.” – @MichaelCole #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/afk6h78xub — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 5, 2022

Other than NJPW and Bullet Club, Michael Cole also mentioned the NEVER Openweight Championship when the OC was making its way to the ring.

Bullet Club was formed by Fin Balor during his time in NJPW

Although WWE mentioning NJPW was a surprise, the things said by Michael Cole on live tv were not wrong. During his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, the current leader of Judgment Day formed the legendary faction in 2013.

Wrestling under the name Prince Devitt, Fin Balor betrayed Ryusuke Taguchi and joined the likes of Karl Anderson and Tongan wrestlers. The group formed a villainous faction of outsiders that was named Bullet Club.

On this day 9 years ago, Bullet Club was formed 🤘@PhilDL616 goes over the stable’s impact on pro wrestling and what 2022 has in store for them ✍️ https://t.co/PKMlRjfGLO pic.twitter.com/kGyVirTPzz — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) May 3, 2022

Nevertheless, ever since Triple H took over, things have been looking very different in WWE. Be it wrestling, booking, or returns, the new Head of Creative has impressed everyone so far. In fact, by amending its past strategy, WWE now appears to be okay with working with other promotions. Recently, Shinsuke Nakamura was allowed to wrestle for pro wrestling NOAH for the retirement tour of Great Muta.

