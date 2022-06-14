“Go to rehab or we’re going to release you” – Jeff Hardy opens up on his WWE exit earlier this year

Jeff Hardy was released by WWE earlier this year. Recently, Hardy revealed the unpredictable behaviour of WWE he faced ahead of his exit.

Jeff Hardy has been one of the prominent faces in the arena of professional wrestling. The wrestler was previously associated with the company of WWE. The wrestling company released Jeff earlier this year.

He has been presently associated with the rival company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling. Jeff had the entire world talking about the recent past. The wrestler hopped a guardrail during a live event to interact with fans prior to the end of his match. The situation led to the end of his career at WWE for the wrestler.

Jeff recently spoke about the incident on “Talk Is Jericho.” He said that it was something he “can’t explain.”

Hardy was partnered with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods in a six-man tag team contest. The team was formed to wrestle against The Bloodline.

The released wrestler of WWE mentioned Roman Reigns when asked about his dream match.

“I’d been saying Roman Reigns over and over again,” said the wrestler. This was the first time they had competed in the same ring. Speaking about the response of the crowd response was “so strong and powerful.”

Jeff Hardy revealed about the unpredictable behavior of WWE

Hardy opted to leave the match before the end after tagging out to McIntyre. The wrestler headed into the crowd to take pictures with the fans. This forced his previous company of WWE to rush him for the drug test. The company wanted to confirm that he was clean. The drug tests Hardy was in favour of the wrestler. He came out clean. But even after that, he ended up parting ways with the company.

Speaking about the then situations Jeff said that he was subconsciously done when he had gone over the guardrail. “It was just some unpredictable, erratic behaviour that Jeff Hardy does from time to time … Then the next day they say, ‘Go to rehab or we’re going to release you.’”

Jeff Heady refused to accept the orders of WWE. He departed from the company and is now associated with AEW. In the company, he has got his brother Matt Hardy by his side.

The wrestler said that even after being drug-free on the night after the match, even after being apologetic to his coworkers his reputation for substance abuse had WWE suspicious of any behaviour. That seemed out of ordinary and thus led the wrestler to quit the company.