Goldberg Says He’ll Wrestle in Israel if Saudi Arabia Backed WWE Doesn’t Offer Him Retirement Match

Goldberg has threatened to have his retirement match in Israel if the WWE do not offer him a retirement match. The WWE Hall of Famer believes he is owed a match, although he is not waiting for a phone call from them. Goldberg was used quite frequently by the WWE when he came out of his first retirement. In recent years, however, his involvement with the promotion has lessened quite considerably.

Also read: Real Reason Why Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn Rematch Has Been Booked

Since 2021, The Icon has only wrestled four times. His last appearance was all the way back in 2022 when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. With WrestleMania nearing by the day, there has been no mention of him by the WWE yet.

Goldberg says he’ll wrestle in Israel if Saudi Arabia backed WWE doesn’t offer him a retirement match

During a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg was asked about the possibility of him wrestling again. He made it very clear that he wanted one last dance inside the squared circle and believed that the WWE owed it to him. However, he added that he wasn’t expecting a call from them at his age.

Nonetheless, he made it pretty clear he was going to wrestle again, even if he had to go to Israel to do that.

“You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never.”

For the unaware, Saudi Arabia and Israel are in the middle of an ongoing political conflict and military conflict which is born out of Israel’s ongoing conflict with Palestine. Arab countries have extended their support to Palestine, which is also part of the Arab League.

In fact, Israel and Saudi Arabia have never established diplomatic relations and the Arabian country has not recognized the former since their independence in 1948.

WWE and Saudi Arabia have been in a partnership for quite a few years now, and the WWE hosts at least two pay per views a year in the region.

Goldberg has also been a part of the shows on a number of occasions and even won his second Universal Championship there.

For him to mention Israel as a likely location for his retirement is a clear indication of his feelings towards the WWE.

Goldberg revealed last year that his WWE contract would expire at the end of 2022

Goldberg made an appearance on the Roman Atwood Podcast. He told a story about how Stephanie McMahon asked him to stop headbutting doors before he made his way to the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer made two surprising revelations in it.

The first was regarding his relation with the WWE. Goldberg felt that the WWE never truly saw him as one of their own despite all his accolades with the promotion because he started with their bitter rivals. The other was the expiration of his contract.

“My relationship with WWE has never been a hundred percent on the up and up because I worked for a company competing against them in the Monday Night Wars, and I had the title,” he said.

“Stephanie [McMahon], if you’re listening to this, my contract ends in two months, so don’t hold this against me. Stephanie came up to me backstage one night, and she said, ‘I heard you’ve been headbutting the doors.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s how I gotta be me.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t want you to be headbutting any more doors.’ I put my head through a lot of things across the country from 94-97, and I guarantee you half of them are still there.”

Click here for more Wrestling News