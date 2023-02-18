Gunther vs Brock Lesnar for the Intercontinental Championship Is Reportedly the “Working Plan” for WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar’s all-consuming obsession with Bobby Lashley will most likely reach its highest point at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Montreal. For months, Lashley and Lesnar have been at each other’s throats. Their match at the Elimination Chamber will mark their third singles match. The duo first squared off in singles action at the Royal Rumble 2022. With a little assist from Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley dethroned Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble and claimed the WWE Championship.

The two behemoths met again at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. This time, Lesnar got the best of Bobby Lashley. However. Lesnar found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of Lashley after the match concluded.

Lesnar got his revenge on The Almighty at the 30th anniversary of Raw, when The Beast Incarnate returned to the ring and cost Bobby Lashley his chance at winning the United States Championship.

Lashley fired back in the Royal Rumble match by eliminating Brock Lesnar. So far, both men have gone back and forth in a bid to assert dominance over the other. Since both competitors are 1-1, it will be interesting to see who walks out of Montreal with bragging rights. But what is next for Brock Lesnar after Bobby Lashley?

Brock Lesnar will reportedly face Gunther at WrestleMania 39 for the IC title

According to Xero News, there are internal talks about pitting the former WWE Champion against Gunther at WrestleMania 39 with the IC title at stake. Interestingly, if the match takes place, it will be the first time ever that the Beast would compete for the Intercontinental Championship title in his entire career.

The WWE Universe already saw a glimpse of their potential feud in the Royal Rumble match when The Ring General stood toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar.

As reported before cant remember who by Brock vs Gunther is now the working plan for Mania Brock/Lashley will have final match this weekend Talk is Brock/Gunther will likely be for IC title. — Xero News (@NewsXero) February 17, 2023

The match has also been heavily speculated for months. It only makes sense that their rivalry will see the light of day at the Grandest Stage. In the past, during an interview, Gunther expressed his admiration for Brock Lesnar as a competitor. It remains to be seen if the Ring General finally gets what he wished for at WrestleMania 39.

Bray Wyatt has his sights set on the winner of the Lashley-Lesnar match at Elimination Chamber

The latest edition of SmackDown saw Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy taking out the Hit Row. After beating up Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla, Bray Wyatt announced that he’d be coming for the winner of the Lashley-Lesnar match at Elimination Chamber.

As noted above, if Brock faces Gunther at WrestleMania, Wyatt will take aim at Bobby Lashley. But we will have to wait until Elimination Chamber, where Wyatt’s opponent will be revealed.

