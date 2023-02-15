Has Roman Reigns Starred In Any Fast and Furious Movie?

The next obvious step in the career of a WWE superstar is Hollywood. Former wrestlers like The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista have already established themselves as bankable actors. In fact, the current undisputed WWE universal champion has also tried his luck on the silver screen. However, fans wonder whether Roman Reigns was a part of any Fast and Furious movie.

Although Roman’s career so far has mostly been in WWE, he has had his fair share of cameos and featured appearances in Hollywood. Believe it or not, the undisputed champion debuted on the silver screen alongside his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. But if you think Roman Reigns has worked in a Fast and Furious movie, you might be slightly wrong.

Roman Reigns was a part of the Fast and Furious but in a spin-off movie

In 2018, Roman Reigns had to take a break from in-ring action following some serious health issues. On an episode of RAW, he revealed that his chronic myeloid leukemia had returned. The unfortunate event led to Roman being out of action for over four months.

However, the WWE superstar used that time for treatment and also tried his luck in Hollywood. During his rehab, Roman Reigns filmed a cameo for the Fast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw. The movie was released in 2019 and also featured megastars like Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

In the movie, Reigns played the role of Mateo Hobbs, who was the brother of Luke Hobbs (The Rock). The role may look small, but it was big enough for the WWE superstar to create headlines.

Roman Reigns, in the Fast and Furious spin-off, is not the only time the WWE superstar has worked in Hollywood. In 2020, he also acted in a rom-com called “The Wrong Missy”. Though since then, he has kept all his focus on the squared circle.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be in-action later this week at Elimination Chamber

Fans may not see Roman Reigns on the silver screen very often, but he does entertain them in the WWE ring. The work he and his Bloodline are doing right now is nothing less than a Hollywood thriller. In fact, the main event of the 2023 Royal Rumble, which featured the faction, has gained millions of views on the Internet.

This Saturday, Roman Reigns will go one-on-one with Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber PPV. In the match, The Tribal Chief will defend his undisputed title against The Honorary Uce.

Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn is THIS SATURDAY NIGHT at the Elimination Chamber!!#WWERAW #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/m6smiPUisl — Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) February 14, 2023

Nevertheless, Roman Reigns may not have starred in a Fast and Furious movie but that doesn’t mean he won’t. Considering his current WWE work, who knows, he might be a part of a future sequel.

