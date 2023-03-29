Have WWE Stars Rehired by Triple H Failed? Surprising Stat Regarding WrestleMania 39 Points to Bitter Truth

Fans often had two major criticisms about the Vince McMahon-led WWE regime. First, the way some stars were booked, and second, the unexpected budget cuts that led to many shocking releases. Thankfully, Triple H brought back many of them when he took over the creative duties last year. However, how many of them could make it to the WrestleMania 39 match card?

Between August 2022 and February 2023, Triple H rehired over a dozen superstars. The list includes names like Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and many more. However, despite getting a decent push, Right Now, only a few are relevant among fans.

Only three superstars that Triple H hired are in the WrestleMania 39 match card

So far, WWE has officially added 14 matches to the WrestleMania 39 match card. As a matter of fact, the card features over 40 superstars from the current roster. However, if you ask how many of them were rehired by Triple H, the answer is just three.

Out of all, only Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Chelsea Green have made it to the WrestleMania 39 match card. Even these three haven’t made that much of an impact. While Strowman and Green are part of Showcase Tag Team Matches on the show, Dakota Kai is scheduled for a 6-women tag team match.

The only people that Triple H rehired that made it to the WrestleMania card #WWERAW #SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ByJxHAfnYM — Vin  (@WhoisVindictive) March 28, 2023

Other than Bray Wyatt, none of the people have an understandable reason to miss the Showcase of Immortals. The Eater of Worlds, who was supposed to face Bobby Lashley, is out due to an illness.

The list of names missing the mega event includes stars like Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, and more

From singles stars like Tegan Nox, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Karrion Kross to factions like Legado Del Fantasma and Hit Row, Triple H brought back many names that he rated very highly in NXT. Unfortunately, almost none of them could connect with fans, and those who did, couldn’t last long.

For instance, Kross and Gargano, both men, received a decent push, but ended up losing their momentum. In fact, Karrion Kross failed to get over even after being booked against stars like Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio.

Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that most stars that Triple H rehired have had a lackluster run so far. There were reports that even HHH isn’t happy with the way some of the returns have turned out. It will be interesting to see how these stars will be booked after WrestleMania 39.

