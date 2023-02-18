John Cena Once Admitted He Was Drunk Before Facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34

John Cena, in his iconic WWE career, has been a part of many iconic feuds and matches. However, when he faced The Deadman at The Grandest Stage of Them All, the match ended up being a failure. Throughout the road to WrestleMania 34, John Cena kept challenging The Undertaker, but didn’t receive any response. In fact, The Cenation Leader spent most of that WrestleMania with the crowd. Eventually, when The Deadman appeared, the match was nothing but a big disappointment for fans.

At WrestleMania 34, The Undertaker squashed John Cena, but there was a reason behind that. The Phenom was suffering from hip issues back then. Therefore, the match was downplayed and kept short. However, there’s one funny story about that dream match.

John Cena drank three tall beers before wrestling The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the 16-time WWE champion recalled his dream match against The Phenom. John Cena also went on to share another interesting thing about his WrestleMania 34 match.

As noted above, The Undertaker was facing hip issues, which is why Cena didn’t know whether the match would happen or not. So, he sat with the live crowd, chilled, and made some foreign friends while watching the show.

Unaware of what would happen later, The Cenation Leader was drinking beer with the crowd. In fact, John Cena had drunk three tall beers before he was told about his match against The Undertaker.

Recalling the whole moment on the show, the 16-time WWE champion stated:

“Literally, I [John Cena] crushed three tall drafts[beers] before they [WWE] told me The Undertaker was there, and I had to hop the barricade and go wrestle The Undertaker…”

Despite being in WWE together for 18 years, both legends didn’t wrestle each other that many times

John Cena and The Undertaker shared the WWE locker room from 2002 to 2020. However, they only wrestled six one-on-one matches, primarily because they were on different brands. Moreover, other than their WrestleMania 34 encounter, no match had a proper build. And when everything was right, The Phenom was not at his best.

Nevertheless, both WWE icons won on three occasions each out of those six matches. And no matter how their last match turned out, seeing both icons in the same ring was still a dream come true. Now that The Undertaker is retired and Cena is a part-timer, the dream match might never take place again.

